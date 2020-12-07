Staunton has a problem with vultures: And no, this is not The Onion

The City of Staunton is working with the wildlife services division of the USDA to move vultures that have been roosting in the Gypsy Hill, Reservoir Hill and Hillcrest areas.

After consultation with the USDA, dispersal efforts will begin on Wednesday evening, and may continue for up to two weeks.

Just before sunset, USDA officials will use pyrotechnics and other dispersal devices, including noise and light makers, to move the birds to a more appropriate roosting location.

Residents should be mindful that dispersal techniques may cause temporary disturbances.

For more information, contact Jeff Johnston, Director of Public Works, at 540.332.3892.

