Staunton: Gypsy Hill Park paving project info

Paving in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton will start on Friday, Sept. 13. Traffic in the park will experience intermittent delays, but the main loop will remain open during park hours.

Paving will resume on Thursday, Sept. 19, starting at the main entrance and ending at the West End exit. This portion of Constitution Ave. will be closed but residents may enter the park at the West End and exit at Deaver Drive or Thornrose Ave.

Friday, Sept. 20 paving will resume from the West End of the park until the exit at the Gypsy Hill main gates. Residents may enter the park at the main entrance and exit at the West End.