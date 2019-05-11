Staunton: Gypsy Hill Park main road partially closed May 16 for Party in the Park

A portion of Constitution Drive, the main loop that runs through Gypsy Hall Park in Staunton, will be closed to vehicle traffic on Thursday, May 16 for Party in the Park.

Traffic will be redirected from Constitution Drive to Deaver Drive to Regimental Road, which runs beside the Armory.

Party in the Park is a community concert featuring all performing ensembles in Staunton City Schools, which include the bands and choirs of Shelburne Middle School (SMS) and R.E. Lee High School. Performances begin at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park bandstand on May 16, and a new group will take the stage every 15 minutes.

The event is free, festival-style, casual, and open to the public. Local food trucks will be on site for the evening, including Baja Burrito, Big Red Barbecue, Blue Ridge Pizza Co., Sweet Baby Cheeses and Smiley’s Ice Cream. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, yard games and pets.

Performances will occur as follows:

6 p.m. : 6th Grade Band

: 6th Grade Band 6:15 p.m. : 7th Grade Band

: 7th Grade Band 6:30 p.m. : SMS Jazz Band

: SMS Jazz Band 6:45 p.m. : Lee Jazz Band

: Lee Jazz Band 7 p.m. : SMS Combined Choirs

: SMS Combined Choirs 7:15 p.m. : SMS & Lee Combined Choirs

: SMS & Lee Combined Choirs 7:30 p.m. : Concert Choir & Treble Choir

: Concert Choir & Treble Choir 7:45 p.m. : Chamber Singers

: Chamber Singers 8 p.m. : Symphonic Band

: Symphonic Band 8:15 p.m.: Combined 8th Grade & Concert Bands

For more information about the event, contact Jon Wilson, band and choir director at Shelburne Middle School, at 540.332.3930.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google