Staunton: Gypsy Hill Park main road partially closed May 16 for Party in the Park
A portion of Constitution Drive, the main loop that runs through Gypsy Hall Park in Staunton, will be closed to vehicle traffic on Thursday, May 16 for Party in the Park.
Traffic will be redirected from Constitution Drive to Deaver Drive to Regimental Road, which runs beside the Armory.
Party in the Park is a community concert featuring all performing ensembles in Staunton City Schools, which include the bands and choirs of Shelburne Middle School (SMS) and R.E. Lee High School. Performances begin at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park bandstand on May 16, and a new group will take the stage every 15 minutes.
The event is free, festival-style, casual, and open to the public. Local food trucks will be on site for the evening, including Baja Burrito, Big Red Barbecue, Blue Ridge Pizza Co., Sweet Baby Cheeses and Smiley’s Ice Cream. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, yard games and pets.
Performances will occur as follows:
- 6 p.m.: 6th Grade Band
- 6:15 p.m.: 7th Grade Band
- 6:30 p.m.: SMS Jazz Band
- 6:45 p.m.: Lee Jazz Band
- 7 p.m.: SMS Combined Choirs
- 7:15 p.m.: SMS & Lee Combined Choirs
- 7:30 p.m.: Concert Choir & Treble Choir
- 7:45 p.m.: Chamber Singers
- 8 p.m.: Symphonic Band
- 8:15 p.m.: Combined 8th Grade & Concert Bands
For more information about the event, contact Jon Wilson, band and choir director at Shelburne Middle School, at 540.332.3930.
