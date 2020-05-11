Staunton government news, notes: Reminder of temporary relief measures
Staunton water utility customers will not be assessed a penalty or interest charge for delinquent payments of water service bills issued March 10, 2020 through June 10, 2020, provided payment is made in full on or before July 10, 2020.
Disconnections for failure to pay water service bills are suspended for the period of March 18, 2020 through July 10, 2020.
Please note the amount billed for water actually used must be paid and if not paid on or before July 10, 2020, penalty and interest may apply.
The amount billed for water actually used may be deferred until July 10, but will not be forgiven.
