Staunton: Get DMV services at City Hall on May 20

Skip the line at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and come to City Hall in Staunton instead on May 20.

The DMV Connect mobile team will be at City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 20 to provide nearly all regular DMV services. The only services that won’t be provided are testing and access to vital records.

DMV Connect makes DMV services more accessible and efficient by bringing them to the community. The DMV’s mobile team will offer Staunton residents the following services on May 20:

Drivers’ licenses (including REAL ID)

Identification cards (adult and child)

Handicapped parking placards

Vehicle titles

Address changes

Vehicle registration

Hunting and fishing licenses

E-ZPass transponders

Compliance summaries

Transcripts

Get a REAL ID

Residents will have the option to upgrade their driver’s license or identification card to a REAL ID compliant license or ID card at DMV Connect.

A REAL ID can take the place of a U.S. passport or military ID, for example, while continuing to serve as identification for driving, voting, and identity verification at banks, stores and utility companies, just as a regular driver’s license or ID card. There is a one-time cost of $10, plus standard driver’s license or ID card fees.

Residents who want to apply for a REAL ID on May 20 should be aware of several key requirements to make the upgrade.

Applicants must bring the following materials when applying for a REAL ID:

Official birth certificate . The certificate must be from a state vital records department, not a document from a hospital with newborn footprints.

. The certificate must be from a state vital records department, not a document from a hospital with newborn footprints. Proof of any name changes . If the name on your identity document is different than your legal name, you must show proof of your name change. If you’ve changed your name due to marriage or divorce, you must bring your official marriage license issued by the Clerk of Court or a divorce decree.

. If the name on your identity document is different than your legal name, you must show proof of your name change. If you’ve changed your name due to marriage or divorce, you must bring your official marriage license issued by the Clerk of Court or a divorce decree. Proof of social security number . You must bring your social security card, W-2, 1099 or an official letter from the Social Security Administration (SSA) with your full social security number on the letter. Forms that you submit to the IRS that include your social security number, such as a 1040 tax form, will not be accepted.

. You must bring your social security card, W-2, 1099 or an official letter from the Social Security Administration (SSA) with your full social security number on the letter. Forms that you submit to the IRS that include your social security number, such as a 1040 tax form, will not be accepted. Two proofs of address. Bring a valid driver’s license or ID card with a current address and a statement or mailing with your name and address on it, such as a utility bill or mortgage statement.

Download more information about REAL ID.

