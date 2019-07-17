Staunton: Get DMV services at City Hall Aug. 20

Staunton residents will have another opportunity to skip the line at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and come to City Hall in Staunton instead for DMV services on Aug. 20.

The DMV Connect mobile team (linked to new flyer) will be at City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 20 to provide nearly all regular DMV services. The only services that won’t be provided are testing and access to vital records.

DMV Connect makes DMV services more accessible and efficient by bringing them to the community. The DMV’s mobile team will offer Staunton residents the following services on Aug. 20:

Drivers’ licenses

Identification cards (adult and child)

Handicapped parking placards

Vehicle titles

Address changes

Vehicle registration

Hunting and fishing licenses

E-ZPass transponders

Compliance summaries

Transcripts

For more information about what DMV offers, visit www.dmvNOW.com or call 804.497.7100.

