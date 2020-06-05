Staunton gearing up for opening of Dine Out in Downtown

The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association look forward to welcoming residents and visitors back to downtown when Dine Out in Downtown kicks off Friday evening.

Dine Out in Downtown will allow weekend outdoor dining on Beverley Street in accordance with the state’s Forward Virginia reopening plan. Full details, including a map of the area with free parking, pedestrian walkways, and restaurant take out/pick up spots clearly delineated, are available on the Staunton website.

Many popular downtown eating and drinking establishments will participate in Dine Out in Downtown including BLU Point Seafood Co., The Green Room, Shenandoah Valley Brewing Co., 101 West Beverly, Clocktower Eats & Sweets, Baja Bean Co., Yelping Dog Wine and Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse.

Patrons should be aware that in addition to outdoor dining, limited indoor dining is also now permitted beginning Friday under Phase 2 of the state’s plan. Contact individual establishments ahead of time to learn about their specific operations for the coming weekend and beyond.

Many downtown retailers will also be open.

In addition to street closure, parking, access and pedestrian safety details already announced, the public should be aware of the following key items before visiting downtown this weekend:

Stay home if you are feeling ill or if you have been exposed to an ill individual

Follow the state’s guidance regarding face coverings

Leave your pets at home

No restrooms, other than restrooms open by restaurants to their patrons, will be available for use

Keep at least 6 feet between you and others to maintain social distancing

Consume alcohol in designated outdoor dining areas – no open containers permitted beyond those area

No smoking in designated outdoor dining areas

