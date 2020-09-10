Staunton Flood Relief Fund getting closer to $100K goal

The Staunton Flood Relief Fund has grown to more than $73,000, which puts the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge $100,000 goal for the fund – established after the Aug. 8 flood event that left more than $3.1 million in damage to Downtown Staunton and surrounding neighborhoods – within reach.

The Foundation is working in close partnership with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission to gather additional information from residents affected by the flood and to then distribute relief checks on behalf of the Foundation.

Those conversations are already underway and should be completed by Sept. 18. The Foundation anticipates releasing funds by the end of September.

If your home or personal possessions were damaged as a result of the flash flood, and you have not heard from CSPDC by Sept. 18, or you did not report your damages to the City, contact Rebecca Joyce at the CSPDC: 540-885-5174.

“We know that the Staunton Flood Relief Fund will not provide each resident with everything they need for their full recovery, but we hope to make a meaningful difference for as many of our neighbors as possible,” shared Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund may be made online at www.cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund, or by check made payable to the Community Foundation (P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402).

Foundation staff are also available at 540-213-2150 to assist with other forms of contributions.

“As is the nature of our community, the local response to the flash flood was immediate and inspiring,” Layman said. “Volunteers showed up in incredible numbers to assist with the hard work needed to begin the recovery efforts.”

