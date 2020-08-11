Staunton Flood Relief Fund established at Community Foundation

Published Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, 6:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has established the Staunton Flood Relief Fund for residents and homeowners in response to the flash flood that left catastrophic damage to the city, businesses, homes, and neighbors on the evening of Aug. 8.

One hundred percent of donations to this fund will help support homeowners and residents suffering from personal loss due to the flood.

The Community Foundation will work closely with Staunton City staff to identify residents and homeowners in need of support.

Individuals and businesses may report flood damage to the city by calling 540.332.3960 or by emailing: floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund may be made online at cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund/and by check made payable to the Community Foundation (P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402).

Foundation staff are also available to assist with other forms of contributions.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the immediate and generous response to SCCF’s fundraiser supporting recovery for downtown small businesses,” said Debbie Irwin, executive director of Staunton Creative Community Fund. “We are also deeply grateful to the Community Foundation for extending this lifeline to those residents that have sustained major damage to their homes and property.”

“We’re grateful to the Staunton Creative Community Fund and Debbie Irwin for stepping up so quickly to address the needs of our city’s businesses,” says Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation. “Between our two funds I hope we can meaningfully help our neighbors recover from the losses caused by this terrible storm.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments