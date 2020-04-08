Staunton Farmers’ Market opens April 18 with modified market

The Staunton Farmers’ Market will be offering a modified market beginning Saturday, April 18, that will offer customers the opportunity to pick up their pre-ordered items between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.

“This modified market will look far different than what you’re used to,” said Farmers’ Market Manager Tom Womack. “But it’s your opportunity to continue to get the local foods you’ve grown to love.”

The Staunton Farmers’ Market, working in conjunction with the Staunton City Manager’s Office, created this modified market plan to operate within the parameters of Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order.

The order, as interpreted by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, expressly permits limited operation of farmers markets.

Those who are showing any symptoms of, have been exposed to, or suspect that they have been exposed to COVID-19 are discouraged from participating in the Farmers’ Market. That request is made of both producers and customers.

The new procedure for this modified market is handled in five easy steps:

Customer places advance order with a producer. Customer parks in the designated parking area on the west side of the Wharf parking lot. Customer calls producer’s cell phone to announce their arrival. Producer delivers pre-ordered, prepackaged items to the customer’s vehicle, in a contactless manner and with the customer remaining in the vehicle maintaining 6-foot social distancing. The customer is encouraged to open their trunk from within the vehicle to permit delivery to the trunk by the producer. Producer will disinfect their hands before and after each customer transaction. Producers will also be wearing a face covering during interactions with customers.

For those that arrive by foot or bicycle, the process only changes in that the producer will meet this customer at the Statler Tribute Monument, continuing to maintain 6-foot social distancing.

With the limited capabilities, not all of the regular producers will be at the Farmers’ Market.

For more detailed information what producers will be participating and to read the rules for the market in detail, visit www.stauntonfarmersmarket.org or email stauntonfarmersmarket@gmail.com

