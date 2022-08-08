Staunton Farmers’ Market offers customer appreciation day on Aug. 13
The Staunton Farmers’ Market is celebrating 30 years this season.
The SFM is hosting a customer appreciation day on Aug. 13 from 7 a.m. to noon. This date also coincides with National Farmers’ Market week.
The event will feature music at 9:30 a.m. by Old Hat.
In addition to shopping and life music, there will be an in-person raffle at the market.
There will also be online Instagram and Facebook raffles.
The Staunton Farmers’ Market is held in the Wharf parking lot on Johnson Street in downtown Staunton. It is open from 7 a.m. to noon through September. In the fall, Oct. 1-Nov. 19, it is open from 8 a.m. to noon. It is also open on Dec. 3, 10 and 17th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit https://stauntonfarmersmarket.org/