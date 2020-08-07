Staunton: Extension of COVID relief measures to end Aug. 10
Staunton City Council adopted an ordinance at its July 23 meeting to extend relief relating to utility payments and disconnection suspensions, and suspension of parking fees, through and including Aug. 10.
Effective Aug. 11, the city will resume normal operations in these areas.
City staff will make utility customers aware of available payment plan arrangements and work with customers on such arrangements.
