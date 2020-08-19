Staunton extends Dine Out in Downtown program through Nov. 1
The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association announced today the continuation of the Dine Out in Downtown initiative through Sunday, Nov. 1.
Dine Out in Downtown has continued to be very well-received and has fostered very critical business activity for downtown establishments during this very challenging time.
Many restaurants in areas across the city, including Beverley Street—which will continue to be closed on weekend during the extended period—and other locations in the central business district, have successfully welcomed guests for outdoor dining.
“Even in the face of challenges like the recent major flooding event, the Dine Out initiative has continued to generate energy and patronage for eating and drinking establishments and retail stores across our downtown,” said Greg Beam, SDDA executive director. “We appreciate the enthusiastic support of residents and visitors and the very careful and conscientious approach by our businesses that are allowing this really popular initiative to continue.”
Interested patrons are encouraged to check websites and social media of their favorite downtown establishments to find out more about their participation in Dine Out in Downtown.
