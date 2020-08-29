Staunton extends deadline for COVID-19 small business relief program

Published Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, 8:17 am

The deadline for Staunton businesses impacted by the COVID-19 public health response to apply for assistance through the Staunton Cares Business Grant Program has been extended.

Businesses now have through 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, to apply for grants through the program, through which an eligible business may receive up to $12,500 in relief.

Funding for the grant program comes from the city’s allocation from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established under the CARES Act, provided to the city by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

CRF funds may be used to provide economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency, including “expenditures related to the provision of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closure.”

To determine if your for-profit business meets eligibility requirements and to learn more about permitted uses of grant funds, visit www.stauntonbusiness.com/business-resources/covid-19-resources.

An application form is available via download at the previous link or by sending an email to EconomicDevelopment@ci.staunton.va.us.

Grantees will be notified beginning Sept. 11, with disbursement of funds no later than Sept. 14.

All applications and required attachments must be submitted electronically.

For more information, contact the Staunton Economic Development Department at EconomicDevelopment@ci.staunton.va.us or 540.332.3869.

