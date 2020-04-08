Staunton extends closure of public facilities to June 10

The City of Staunton is announcing that the closure of public buildings and facilities, and the suspension of various programs, activities and events, has been extended to June 10.

The June 10 closure date applies to the following city facilities:

City Hall

Downtown Visitor Center

All playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and pickle ball courts in city parks

Skate park and baseball fields at Gypsy Hill Park

Gypsy Hill Golf Course

Indoor facilities managed by Parks and Recreation, including Irene Givens Administration Building in Montgomery Hall Park, Gypsy Hill Gym, Booker T. Washington Community Center and other indoor facilities, including public bathrooms in city parks

Library – digital library services and free online sources for education and research are available

The extended date also applies to:

The suspension of Parks and Recreation programs

The prohibition of non-city events or activities on city property or in city facilities with 10 or more participants

Staunton officials would like to reassure residents that local government services are available and accessible either by phone, email or online. While the closure and suspension date has been extended, the city has established a COVID-19 website to act as a virtual front door for city contacts and services – visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/COVID-19 for complete up to date information and a full range of service options, including how to participate in upcoming City Council virtual meetings.

Public Works continues to provide trash and recycling collection and other essential services – the Public Works office, located at 1911 Craigmont Road, is open to the public for utility payments and other utility services. Public Works Customer Service office hours remain 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City parks generally remain open and users continue to be reminded to use stringent social distancing measures.

