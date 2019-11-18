Staunton: Erase your library fines with an act of kindness

During this season of giving, the Staunton Public Library is extending a little forgiveness to library patrons in exchange for much-needed sustenance for residents in need.

Patrons of the Staunton Public Library, as well as those of Augusta County and Waynesboro public libraries, can erase their fines with a donation of canned and boxed food items at all three locations Nov. 24 through Jan. 4.

This annual food drive hosted by the region’s three major libraries raises thousands of pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the area’s largest charitable food organization that serves 106,000 people a month in central and western Virginia.

Each item donated will waive a single fine for overdue materials. (This does not include the cost of lost items or collection agency fees.)

“We are excited to continue this long-standing tradition of helping our neighbors in need,” said Sarah Skrobis, director of library services. “Last year the library waived $1,900 worth of overdue fees in exchange for over 1,600 lbs. of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.”

The food bank maintains a list of most-needed items to help donors provide foods that are nutritious and most used. Please be sure to donate goods that have not expired and have current sell-by and use-by dates.

For more information, call the Staunton Public Library at 540.332.3902.

