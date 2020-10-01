Staunton encouraging safe Halloween observance

City of Staunton officials are encouraging residents and visitors to follow guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control related to Halloween.

Both VDH and the CDC have identified door-to-door trick or treating and some other traditional Halloween observances as high-risk activities, and are providing guidelines on how to celebrate the holiday safely.

The city is promoting the fall and winter activity calendar recently released by the Staunton Downtown Development Association, which includes a variety of family-focused events during Halloween Week. These SDDA-sponsored events are planned to mitigate the types of high-risk situations described in the public health guidelines and to bring energy, enjoyment and economic activity to small businesses throughout downtown Staunton during the upcoming holiday months.

