Staunton encouraging residents to ‘Get Out, Get Fit, Get Home’

Warmer weather is on the way, and the City of Staunton is encouraging residents to get outdoors – and to remember to observe stringent social distancing measures.

City parks, including Gypsy Hill Golf Course, but excluding indoor facilities, remain open for use by individuals at this time.

“We hope and expect that city residents will use good judgement and observe public health guidelines for social distancing to protect themselves and others if they choose to enjoy some time outdoors in city parks,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle. “The city parks are a great resource for a respite in nature or some physical activity but under current conditions park users cannot congregate closely in groups and must keep an appropriate distance from other users. Because we are expecting a lot of demand as the weather improves, we encourage the public to get outside, utilize the parks for some fitness activities, and then return home so that space is available for other users – Get out, get fit, and then get home.”

Tuttle notes that while the parks are open, playgrounds and basketball courts at Montgomery Hall Park, Gypsy Hill Park and Booker T. Washington Community Center are closed due to the public health emergency.

Public bathrooms also are closed in both Montgomery Hall and Gypsy Hill parks.

“We are asking for the public’s cooperation so that we can continue to offer the parks as an active outdoor resource for the community for as long as possible during this emergency situation,” said Tuttle.

All programs, activities and events conducted in facilities managed by Staunton Parks and Recreation are suspended at least through April 15. Please visit the Staunton Parks and Recreation Department website for complete and up to date information.

Residents are also encouraged to read this statement from the National Recreation and Parks Association on using parks while maintaining social distancing.

