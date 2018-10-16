Staunton Downtown Development Association marks yearly progress

The Staunton Downtown Development Association hosted its Annual Celebration on Oct. 10, and awarded volunteers and downtown businesses for their contributions and support.

The meeting was held at The Blackburn Inn.

Sarah Lynch presented Teamwork Award to Staunton Police Department and the Staunton Fire Department for their generous and professional contributions to the organization and implementation of the Queen City Mischief and Magic event. The SDDA Teamwork award is presented to our community partners who make impossible activities and programs in Downtown possible. Accepting were Chief of Police Jim Williams, Deputy Fire Marshall Perry Weller and Colten Lotts.

SDDA Director Julie Markowitz spoke about the capacity of Downtown, the highlights of the last year and our current state,

“The storefronts are 98% full, and now instead of closing businesses, they sell to new owners, expand or reinvent themselves,” Markowitz said. “People in the community like Sarah Lynch and Chris Wood are planning events that bring thousands of people Downtown and get the full support of the businesses, the City of Staunton and the community. Visitors come from all over the East Coast to enjoy what Staunton has to offer and envy us for living in a place that’s always magical. We should be proud that we still have our municipal offices in Downtown: City Hall, the Post Office, and the courts buildings are very important to the District and we should thank the City for working so hard to keep The Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton.“

Kayla Payne presented the Achievement Award to Jon Wright of Redbeard Brewing. The Achievement Award recognizes trailblazers who grow and reach goals through a consistent effort, while positively impacting those around them.

Wright began what he described as a nano-brewery on Downtown in 2013. The brewery has a 40-seat taproom, and outdoor Beer Garden. Wright brews American, English, and Belgian Ales, including the award-winning Moriarty and host events throughout the week.

Sheryl Wagner, Director of Tourism, presented the Renovation Award to The Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Convention Center. Accepting the award was Damon Strickland, General Manager. The Renovation Award recognizes building preservation in the Downtown Service District. The Stonewall—a familyowned property recognized by the National Trust Historic Hotels of America— was first refurbished and re-opened in 2005 and then renovated again in 2017-2018. As the first major update to the hotel since its significant overhaul in 2005, which added a state-of-the art conference center, fitness center, ball room, pool and more—this renovation initiative embodies Staunton’s renowned and lively urban flair. A space to gather and unwind, the renewed hotel establishes a rich connection between its iconic Colonial-Revival architecture and fresh interiors that showcase the original lighting fixtures, terrazzo flooring. No matter where guests venture, the dynamic and charming nature of the hotel is present.

Lou Boden presented Retailer of the Year Award to John and Stella Matheny, owners of Nu-Beginning Farm: The Store. They moved to Staunton in 2002 and bought Nu-Beginning Farm. They started selling vegetables out of their trunk at the Verona Market, expanding to the markets in Staunton and Harrisonburg and offered fresh veggies, cakes, breads, and soaps.

John Matheny met Jennifer Coffman, a professor at JMU looking to create an intern program linking students to farmers. That lead to an accredited class and then to the creation of one of the oldest local CSA’s in 2009. The Mathenys opened The Store at their first location in December 2012. Five years later, they expanded to the current location in 2017, tripling the size of their business and renovated a building that had been empty for several years.

Last month, they opened an outdoor venue, The Garden of Eden.

Markowitz presented the Leadership Award to Bob Mortensen. Mortensen has served as the SDDA President since 2015. He came to the SDDA with a wealth of non-profit experience serving on several boards.

Attending the ceremony were about 40 people including the SDDA Board Members and staff, Downtown business and property owners, SDDA Ambassadors, members of the City Staff and Council, family and friends. ###

