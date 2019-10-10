Staunton Downtown Development Association celebrates year
The Staunton Downtown Development Association held its annual celebration at the newly restored 1893 Event Center.
The SDDA awards were presented, as follows.
- Achievement: John and Gloria Gerber of Gloria’s Pupuseria Recognizes trailblazers who grow and reach goals through a consistent effort, while positively impacting those around them.
- Leadership: Michael and Linda Andrae of Clocktower Convenience and Clocktower Eats & Sweets Awards generosity of spirit and resources for the betterment of Downtown.
- Volunteer of the Year: Juliette Swensen Expresses appreciation for dedicated volunteerism and support.
- Teamwork: Kathy and Bill Frazier of Frazier Associates Celebrates the partnership between the SDDA and another organization or business.
- Business of the Year: Bryan Hollar of Reunion Bakery Presented to a business who’s growth and innovation shines as an example for the business community.
- Restoration: Jerry Austin for the Beverley Hotel Recognizes building preservation excellence in the Downtown Service District.
- Civic Service: Steve Owen Applauds a City employee that supports Downtown through collaboration, counseling and coaching that safeguards the Association and facilitates realistic decision-making and work planning for the SDDA Board and staff.
- The SDDA Board created new “Joseph White Community Servant Award” to commemorate the life of Joseph White, owner of Cranberry’s Grocery and Eatery, who recently passed away. It was thoughtfully presented by Amy Wratchford and accepted by his brother, Allan Moye. The plaque will be displayed at Cranberry’s and will be awarded over the next 11 years in conjunction with Robert’s family who will assist the SDDA in selecting award recipients.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.