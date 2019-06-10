Staunton Downtown Development Association celebrates completion of Bright Lights project

The Staunton Downtown Development Association began raising funds to upgrade the lighting on and around Beverley Street in the spring of 2017.

By November, 22 of the lights on Beverley Street had been retrofit, leaving 14 fixtures on the surrounding side streets and Hardy lot, which were retrofit in May 2019.

“We have retrofitted the fixtures in 36 street lamps with 36-watt LED bulbs reducing the utility cost by 60% while providing maintenance free operation. We replaced the globes with lighting cut-off caps which direct 10,926 lumens of friendly light downward, eliminating shadows while reducing light pollution in the night sky” reported Julie Markowitz, SDDA Executive Director.

The total retrofit to replace only the globes cost $25,000, a significant savings compared to the $55,000 cost of replacing the fixtures. The City contributed by ordering and installing the proper globes.

The new globes provide an environment of comfort and safety for Downtown’s nightlife by creating even light on the sidewalks. “With the new lighting, we no longer have the dark spots on Beverley Street and that inspires more confidence for visitors and students new to the community,” said Bob Mortensen, SDDA Design Committee Chair. “We want people to feel welcome and support a robust nightlife.”

“Mary Baldwin University is proud to support this important initiative,” said Liesel Crosier, Associate Vice President for External Affairs at MBU. “Illuminating the streets with these new bright lights makes the city safer and more beautiful for our community of students who call historic Staunton home.”

To celebrate the accomplishment and recognize our generous donors, the SDDA will host a Bright Lights Donor Party on Wednesday, June 12 at The Pompei Lounge, above Emilio’s Italian Restaurant. The event will be attended by Mayor Caroline Dull who will issue a Proclamation about the lighting project and accept a plaque designed by Frazier Associates that will be displayed in the City Council Chambers. The plaque features a photograph of the lights provided by Laura Peters Shapiro, reporter at The News Leader.

The following grant awards and donors will be recognized:

Queen City Angel

Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Staunton Star

Mary Baldwin University

Lewis Creek Luminary

City of Staunton Public Works

Department

Beverley Beacon

Baja Bean Company

Downtown Torchbearer

Dorothy Nelson

The Earth Day Organizers

First Bank

The News Leader

Union Bank & Trust

Beverley Booster

Bill and Kathy Frazier

City National Bank

Cranberry’s Grocery and Eatery

DuPont Community Credit Union

Herbert L. and Sue Godschalk

Network for Good

Queen City Creative

Staunton Rotary Club

Downtown Devotee

Latitudes Fair Trade Store

Staunton Sustainer

Crista Cabe

Len Doran

Julie Markowitz

Davidson Perry-Miller

Staunton Sparks

Suzie Dull

Bob Mortensen

Claire Richardson

Tammy Warren

Brenda Moore

