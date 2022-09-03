Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to host community meet and greet
The Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is hosting a meet and greet for the community to share who they are and how they will be working with the city.
The event is being held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Irene Givens Administration Building at Montgomery Hall Park, 1000 Montgomery Ave.
The focus of the meet and greet will be for the community to meet the DEI Commission members, learn about the established timeline and deliverables and how community members can support the work and mission of the DEI Commission.
“This will be the time to come and meet the entire commission — put faces with names. We want to be transparent in what our goals are and how we’re going to get there with the community’s help,” stated Chair of the DEI Commission Sabrina Burress.
For more information about the DEI Commission, visit their website at www.ci.staunton.va.us/diversity. Email [email protected] or call 540.332.3812 by Sept. 12 with any requests for ADA or other accommodations.