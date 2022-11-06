Staunton District: VDOT updates road work, maintenance schedule for week of Nov. 7-11

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 38 to 35, westbound – Right lane closures and full closure of Exit 35 off-ramp for paving operations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow posted detour.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60/220 (East Madison Street) – Westbound single lane closures between Route 667 (Wrightstown Avenue) and I-64 on-ramp for milling and paving operations, 7 a.m. to 12 noon through Tuesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Black Oak Lane for maintenance to bridge over Cove Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town limits and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 669 (Beatty Hollow) – Flagger traffic control between Route 670 (Borden Road) and Route 60 (Midland Trail) for maintenance of bridge over Whistle Creek, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for rumble strip installation, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 17.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 226 to 225, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for cleanup operations, Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 226 to 230, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Flagger traffic control for utility work just north of Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 18.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), November 7 – 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoulder closures continue through November 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for inspection of various bridges, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Closed to northbound traffic just north of Route 11 (Commerce Road) due to railroad crossing maintenance, through 6 p.m. Sunday (November 6). Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane), November 7 – January 27 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Route 635 (Ramsey Road) – Road closures for paving and road reconstruction between Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road), 7 a.m. Wednesday through 12 midnight Friday night. Follow posted detour.

Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 18.

*NEW* Route 692 (Rocky Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Marble Valley Road) and Hite Hollow Road for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 720 (Morris Mill Road), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 247 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for work-zone barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 250 to 252, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, including along Exit 251 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign work near Route 721 (Fellowship Road), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 6.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Judy Lane Extension) – Flagger traffic control between Route 623 (Judy Lane) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road) for utility pole installation, November 7 – 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 638 (Honeyville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 723 (Eldon Yates Drive) and Route 621 (Nauman Lane) for utility pole installation, November 7 – 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 689 (Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 340 Business (East Main Street, Stanley) and Route 679 (Hill Top Circle) for utility pole installation, November 7 – 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 267 to 270, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 298, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), November 7 – July 31.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for sign work near Battlefield Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 303 to 300, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 309 to 300, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, November 6 – 14 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 321 to 317, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for utility work between I-81 interchange and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for utility work between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road/First Woods Drive), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (November 5).

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 622 interchange and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange for pavement work, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 642/847 Tasker Road/Hillandale Lane and Route 11 (Valley Pike) interchange for maintenance to various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and FR-1053 (Clydesdale Drive), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 18.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

*NEW* Route 631 (Fairfax Street/Marlboro Road, Stephens City) – Flagger traffic control for turn lane construction and utility installation between Route 1013 (Crooked Lane) and Route 648 (Passage Road), November 7 – 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Follow posted detour.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for barrier installation, Sunday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement patching, November 6 – 14 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road/Blue Mountain Road) – Northbound overnight left lane closures for barrier installation between FR-283 (Appalachian Lane/Crimson Lane) and Mountain Lake Drive) for utility work, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.