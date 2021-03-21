Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of March 22-26

Published Sunday, Mar. 21, 2021, 10:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 18, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, March 22-April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign installation work in area of Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), March 22-April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures scheduled.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 192 to 193, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 200 to 201, northbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Exit 205, southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work along off-ramp to Route 606, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure for utility work in the area of Route 715 (Sunnybrook Road) intersection, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Route 725 (High Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 89 to 90, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 637 overpass bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights (March 24-25) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 94 to 95, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 340 overpass bridges, Wednesday and Thursday nights (March 24-25) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 213, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 226, northbound and southbound – Traffic restrictions for utility work as follows: Southbound left lane closure from 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (March 20-21). Northbound and southbound slow roll closure for up to 15 minutes on Sunday, March 28, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Mile marker 233 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 236, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 22-April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 1.

*NEW* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control and shoulder closures for sidewalk upgrades between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road), Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between I-81 southbound ramps and Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Draft Avenue) – Flagger traffic control as needed for sidewalk upgrades between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 1502 (Cambridge Drive), Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 26.

Route 617 (Swisher Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 25.

*NEW* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Possible flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road), weekdays through November 2021.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Closed to through traffic March 29-April 8 for bridge replacement between Route 626 (Limestone Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 793 (Endless Caverns Road) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 850 (Hulings Lane), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 2.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 766 (Hamburg Road) and Rout 646 (Oak Leaf Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 287 to 288, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 22-April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures just west of Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) for maintenance of bridge over Smith Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Traffic lane shifts due to tree trimming operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through March 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 601 (Battlefield Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 315 to 313 including exit 313 off-ramp, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 672 overpass bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 628 and Route 50 interchanges, March 22-April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike)– Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for inspection of Opequon Creek bridge at Clarke County line, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign work just west of I-81 interchange, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right lane closure for pavement milling 0.3-mile north of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike), Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 7 Business (East Main Street) and Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road), Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway)– Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for inspection of Opequon Creek bridge at Frederick County line, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Berryville town limits, Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 609 overpass bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road)– Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-66 overpass bridges, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments