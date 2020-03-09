Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 9-13

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW*Mile marker 15 to 14, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of Jackson River bridge. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Market Avenue, town of Iron Gate) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Fifth Street and Seventh Street, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 180 to 177, southbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail work, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 216 to 213, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for utility work, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 13.

Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound – Be aware of crews beyond the interstate shoulders performing surveying work, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 237, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Naked Creek, Monday to Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW*Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound lane shift to center turn lane between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange and Route 1402 (First Street) for utility work. Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

*NEW*Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Early morning lane and turn-lane closures at the intersection with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for utility work. Each closure will be 15 minutes or less, Tuesday between 12 midnight and 4 a.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 27. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW*Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Early morning lane and turn-lane closures at the intersection with Route 11 (Lee Highway) for utility work. Each closure will be 15 minutes or less, Tuesday between 12 midnight and 4 a.m.

*NEW* Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 710 (Mill Lane) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 700 (Sugar Loaf Road), weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020. Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

*NEW* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and a half mile north of the intersection for pipe installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 27.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound – Be aware of crews beyond the interstate shoulders performing surveying work, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 245, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 253 (Port Republic Road) closed for traffic-signal work Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Follow posted detour.

Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for construction of concrete bridge pier, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement work at exit 257. Estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) and Route 639 (Monger Hill Road) for sign installation. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound for soil testing between South Carlton Street and the I-81 interchange. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 27.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg) – Alternating lane closures between I-81 and Forest Hill Road for traffic signal work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 3. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW*Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for shoulder widening operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoulders closed 24/7.

*NEW*Route 340 – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Luray town limits and Warren County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE*Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 601 (Funk Road) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for maintenance to the structure over Tumbling Run. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 304, southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for utility work along on-ramp from truck scales, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 308 to 310, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulders closed for soil testing, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW*Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for shoulder repairs between Route 733 (Fairview Road) and West Virginia state line, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single lane closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 752 (Knob Road) for bridge maintenance to various structures. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Closure of westbound right lane and right turn lane onto Route 655 (Sulphur Spring Road) for paving work at intersection, Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 20.

*NEW*Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for shoulder repairs between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and West Virginia state line, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane installation. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Right shoulder closures for sign repairs at intersection with Route 612 (Quarry Road). Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound turn-lane closures at intersection with Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) for signal work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Shoulder closures at intersection on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane). 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Dial 511 or visit http://www.511Virginia.org to obtain traffic alerts and traveler information.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, transportation questions, or information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

