Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of June 1-5

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Wednesday morning.

*NEW* Mile marker 26 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-64 for maintenance of bridge over the interstate. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday (June 2) between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Beginning Wednesday (June 3), temporary signals will control traffic 24/7. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday morning.

INTERSTATE 64

UPDATE* Mile marker 191 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Monday morning.

*NEW* Mile marker 193 to 197, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Westbound shoulder closures for tree removals in the area of FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Dug Bank Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work in various locations including Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road). Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 91, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile shoulder closures for mowing operations, June 2-11 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 99 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Skyline Drive overpass, 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 209, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for soil work, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 208 to 209, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion August 2020.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control for waterline installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 647 (Christians Creek Road), Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On other weekdays, southbound right shoulder closure from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 4 between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement. Beginning June 5, motorists will follow short detour using temporary bridge and part of Route 732. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Ramsey Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 608 (Tinkling Springs Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 10.

*UPDATE* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change June 5 due to Bell Creek bridge replacement. Route 732 just west of Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) will be part of detour route through summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 759 (Oak Hill School Road) – Road closing June 3 between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 756 (Buck Hill Road) for bridge replacement at Moffett Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion July 24.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Route 797 (Miller Road) – Road closed between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) for bridge replacement at Meadow Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 4.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 243, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 244 to 246, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 726 (Stone Spring Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Left shoulder closures for sign work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Left lane closures for sign installations and construction work, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound and southbound left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Mile marker 260 to 264, northbound – Right shoulder closures for cleaning/debris removal, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange. Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between I-81 and Route 11 (Valley Pike), Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 709 (Autumn Lane) and Route 253 (Port Republic Road), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for road work related to bridge replacement at Shenandoah River North Fork, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 19. New bridge is open to traffic.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking operations between Route 644 (Big Oak Road) and interchange to Route 340 North, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking operations between Route 683 (Shenandoah River Road) and Route 613 (Strole Farm Road), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 646 (Kauffman Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 211 and Route 766 (Hamburg Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 11.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp improvements at exit 269. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 276 to 280, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through July 17.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 279 to 278 including Exit 279, southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving and concrete barrier removal, Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Interchange ramps remain open. Traffic restrictions are for on-ramp improvements at exit 279. Estimated project completion November 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 280 to 281, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 283 to 282 including Exit 283, southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving and concrete barrier removal, Sunday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Interchange ramps remain open. Traffic restrictions are for on-ramp improvements at exit 283. Estimated project completion November 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 288 to 291, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for painting of Route 655 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 302 to 303 including Exit 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for installation of concrete barrier, Sunday and Monday nights (May 31-June 1) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Interchange ramps remain open. Following barrier installation, right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements at exit 302. Estimated project completion November 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 309 to 310, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Opequon Creek, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 310 to 311, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridges at exit 310, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 315 to 300 southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 313 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for traffic-signal work at intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road/Crossover Boulevard), Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) – Closed for pipe replacement between Route 661 (Wadesville Road) and Frederick County line, June 3-12 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Follow posted detour during work hours.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Mountain Road) – Closed for pipe replacement between Route 615 (Wakemans Mill Road) and Route 626 (Steed Lane), 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

