Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 25-29

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 8 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through January 29.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 27, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 154 (Craig Avenue, Covington) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Fudge Street and Lexington Avenue, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 5.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 5.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 739 (Fox Hunt Road) and Hunt View Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 5.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 222, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Traffic lane shifts for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 11.

*NEW* Route 250 (East Main Street, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Bath Avenue and Winchester Avenue, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 5.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 704 (Miss Phillips Road) and Route 833 (Trinity Point Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of South River bridge between Route 340 (Eastside Highway) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 5.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 26.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 25.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 750 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over I-81 between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 29.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through January 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing in median, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through January 29.

Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Single lane closure for utility work between Route 257 (Mason Street, Dayton) and Bridge Lane, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 1208 (Mill Street) for utility and roadway work, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 912 (Lory Mathias Lane), Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 1211 (Main Street, Dayton) – Closed between Mason Street and Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) for utility work, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing between Route 642 (Stoneyman Road) and Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 5.

Route 340 Business – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 631 (Middleburg Road) and Luray town limits, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through March 11.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 298 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Closed during inclement weather between Route 770 (Boliver Road) and Stagecoach Road.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 301 to 312, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for median work, 12 midnight to 7 a.m. through February 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – New traffic signal at intersection with Route 767 (Old Charles Town Road) scheduled to begin full operation around January 27. Be alert for traffic pattern change.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 603 (Brill Road) and Route 609 (Capon Springs Grade), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 19.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive). Overnight lane closures or lane shifts as needed. Traffic restrictions are part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Route 767 (Old Charles Town Road) – New traffic signal at intersection with Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) scheduled to begin full operation around January 27. Be alert for traffic pattern change.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 1041 (Jackson Drive) and Route 7 East (Harry Byrd Highway), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 667 (Old Waterloo Road) and Route 50 (John Mosby Highway), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 5 to 7 including Exit 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along interstate and off-ramp, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 29.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

