Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 20-24

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 38, eastbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mile marker sign installation. Monday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW*Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge sweeping. Sunday to Friday (April 19-24) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW*Mile marker 178 to 180, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 690, from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the area of FR-87 (Bares Woods Lane). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 252 (North Brownsburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) and Route 722 (Rocky Lane) for maintenance of bridge over Hays Creek. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, adding stone, brush cutting, and ditch work. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 90 to 94, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 1.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW*Mile marker 205 to 207, northbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail repair, Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Mile marker 212 to 215, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 217 to 212, southbound – Right and left shoulder closures for tree removal operations. Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 217, northbound – Right shoulder closure on off-ramp to Route 654 (White Hill Road) for tree removal operations. Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Route 612 (Frog Pond Road) for road widening operations. 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 1. Estimated project completion June 2020.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for surface treatment in Jollivue, Harriston East, Meadowdale Estates and Rolla Mill subdivisions. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 244 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge painting at exit 245 overpass, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 4.

*UPDATE*Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures for placement of overhead bridge beams, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will detour using ramps off- and on-ramps at exit 257. Left lane closures Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement. Estimated completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for construction of turn lane at intersection with Route 257 (Friedens Church Road), Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures just south of the I-81 interchange and Route 845 (Cowan Lane) for road widening operations. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control in area of I-81 interchange at Mauzy during placement of bridge beams for bridge replacement. I-81 traffic using off- and on-ramps as detour route. Expect delays. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River at Page County line. Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 743 (Union Springs Road) – Closed for pipe replacement between Route 613 (Clover Hill Road) and Route 742 (Fox Den Road). Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 763 (Hopkins Gap Road) – Eastbound right shoulder closure between Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) and Route 613 (Singers Glen Road) for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 1.

*NEW* Route 776 (Frank Lane Road) – Northbound right shoulder closure near the intersection with Route 773 (Mayberry Road) for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 1.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound right shoulder closure and occasional flagger traffic control just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through April 24. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for road widening operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River at Rockingham County line, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 276 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 15.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and the Mount Jackson town line for bridge inspection. Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 601 (Funk Road) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for maintenance to the structure over Tumbling Run. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 24.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 741 (Cottontown Road) and Route 628 (Middle Road) for pavement patching. Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Route 637 (Powhatan Road) for pipe replacement. Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (East King Street, Strasburg) – Alternating lane closures between Route 11 (North Massanutten Street) and Acton Place for utility work. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Gap Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) and Route 628 (Middle Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated project completion May 2020.

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closing April 13 just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 311 to 312, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*NEW* Exit 313, northbound – Right shoulder closures on the ramp to Route 50 (Millwood Pike) for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 317, northbound – Be aware of crews working beyond the off-ramp shoulder for utility work. Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Left shoulder closures for utility work. Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Avenue) – Overnight mobile alternating lane closures between the area of the I-81 interchange and the Clarke County Line for vegetation management, Sunday to Wednesday nights (April 19-22) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Avenue) – Westbound left shoulder closure between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and the I-81 interchange for utility work. Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 17 (Millwood Pike) – Right and left shoulder closures between Route 797 (Tulane Drive) and Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive/Custer Avenue) for utility work, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight alternating lane closures between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 803 (Round Hill Road) for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (April 19-22) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single lane closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 752 (Knob Road) for bridge maintenance in various locations. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Mobile southbound right lane closures between the West Virginia state line and Route 697 (Morgan Road) for shoulder work. Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure between Route 1367 (Costello Drive) and Route 17/50 (Millwood Pike) for signal repairs. Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures from the Warren county line to the West Virginia state line for vegetation management. Sunday to Wednesday nights (April 19-22) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 794 (Maloy Drive). Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between the Frederick County line and Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) for pavement patching, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) and the Loudoun County line for tree trimming. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 6, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control in the area of the Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for pipe replacement. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control between the Front Royal town line and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for utility work. Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and the Frederick county line for pipe replacement. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 725 (Daughter of Stars Drive) and Route 629 (Acorn Hill Road) for utility work. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 8.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 842 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Road closed in the area of Route 611 (Long Meadow Road) for bridge work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

