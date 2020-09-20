Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Sept. 21-25

Published Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020, 5:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) – Alternating lane closures between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and 0.2-mile west of Route 220 for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 29.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning/replacement and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 182 to 186, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 203 to 207 including Exit 205 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 834 (Stoneridge Lane) for maintenance of Buffalo Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 2.

*NEW* Route 11 Business (Main Street, Lexington) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 251 (Link Road) and Thornhill Road, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 130 (Wert Falkner Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) and 14th Street (town of Glasgow) for inspection of Maury River bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Bluegrass Trail) – Bridge replacement at North Buffalo Creek near intersection with Route 611 (Spring Branch Road). Drivers use temporary crossing with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern through October 8.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through September 25.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Monterey eastern town limits and just east of Bear Cub Lane, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 10.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 1003 (Water Street, Monterey), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Calfpasture River Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) and 1 mile north of Route 250 for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through September 25.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 96 to 97, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 624 (at exit 96), Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 25.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 215, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures at various locations for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of Middle River bridges, 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday (September 20-21).

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Brief closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 1920 (Sutton Road) for utility work, Sunday (September 20) between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 720 (Dry Branch Road) and Route 2212 (Taliaferro Drive) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Moffetts Creek bridge between Route 760 (Bunker Hill Road) and Route 837 (Whitmore Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 662 (Stover School Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Shoulder closures for Rural Rustic Road work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion September 30.

Route 718 (Stokesville Road) – Alternating lane closures for tree trimming operations between Route 730 (North River Road) and dead end, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 25.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 255 to 251, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 9.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures during daytime and overnight hours for traffic signal work near I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures just south of Dayton town limits for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 604 (Allman Road) and Route 924 (Briery Branch Road), Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Alternating lane closures for brush removal between Route 689 (Spaders Church Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through September 24.

Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Road closed through October 15 between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 642 (Cave Hill Road) for bridge rehabilitation at Stoney Run. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work near Route 639 (Lakewood Road) intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 24.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 291 to 288, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for pavement patching in various locations, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 291, southbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp to Route 651 for pavement work, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 297 to 299, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at exit 296 interchange, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 312, northbound – Overnight right lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Abrams Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 315, southbound – Overnight left lane closures along off-ramp to Route 7 for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 318 to 310, southbound – Overnight right lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 320 to 312, southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for pavement patching, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (September 20-21).

Mile marker 320 to 319, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Estimated completion November 10.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 803 (Round Hill Road and West Virginia line, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight lane closures as needed between Route 647 (Aylor Road) and Route 641 (Double Church Road) for roadway reconstruction project with final completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound left lane closures for roadway construction work near intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road), weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Estimated completion October 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Lane and shoulder closures as needed for roadway and utility work between 0.1-mile north of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and 0.2-mile south of Route 277, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through fall 2021.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) through October 2020 for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

Comments