Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 25-29

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control near I-64 for maintenance of bridge over the interstate. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 31. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 179 to 181, northbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mile marker 190 to 192, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 631, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 29.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 204 to 206 including Exit 205, northbound – Overnight lane and on-ramp closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for soil and rock testing. Right lane closures Tuesday night. Ramp from Route 606 (Raphine Road) to northbound I-81 closed Wednesday or Thursday night. Detours in place during ramp closures.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Augusta County line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management between Lexington eastern city limits and Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road), Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Shoulder closures for tree removals in the area of FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane), Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 637 (Dug Bank Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work in various locations including Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road). Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. Monday to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management. Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 208, northbound – Right shoulder closures for installation of traffic monitoring equipment, Tuesday to Saturday from 12 noon to 12 midnight.

*NEW* Mile marker 209 to 219, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Monday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion August 2020.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 222 to 220, southbound – Be alert for vehicles on shoulders for survey operations, Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway, Verona) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for curb and gutter work between Route 1920 (Sutton Road) and Route 1917 (Church Street), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Route 1402 (First Street) and Hilltop Terrace Road for waterline installation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management between I-81 and Waynesboro western city limits, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 5. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management between Route 254 (New Hope Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway), Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

Route 340 (North Delphine Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Hopeman Parkway and Waynesboro northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 637 (Ramsey Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 608 (Tinkling Springs Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road construction. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 12.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Route 797 (Miller Road) – Road closed between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) for bridge replacement at Meadow Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 4.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Tuesday from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 244 to 246, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge painting at exit 245 overpass, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 6.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258 including Exit 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight closures of northbound off-ramp to Route 11 for paving operations, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-81 northbound and southbound left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange. Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 733 (Dale Enterprise Road) and Route 875 (Heatwole Road), Tuesday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between Shenandoah County line and Augusta County line for vegetation management. Tuesday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 29.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 689 (Spaders Church Road) – Closed between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) for water line installation, 12 noon Tuesday through 7 a.m. Friday. Follow posted detour.

Route 842 (Mountain Grove Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 654 (North Montevideo Circle) for box culvert installation. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 4.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for roadwork related to bridge replacement at Shenandoah River North Fork, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 29. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – One-lane traffic eastbound and westbound between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 646 (Kauffman Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 211 and Route 766 (Hamburg Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through June 11.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for off-ramp improvements at exit 269. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

Mile marker 276 to 278, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through June 12.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 278 to 276, northbound and southbound – Left lane closures during nighttime and morning hours for slope work, Wednesday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. No lane closures scheduled between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Left shoulder closures possible 24/7.

Mile marker 279 to 278, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for on-ramp improvements at exit 279. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 281, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 283 to 282, southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 for on-ramp improvements at exit 283. Work zone active 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind concrete barrier. Estimated project completion November 20.

*NEW* Exit 283, southbound – Left and right shoulders closed along off-ramp for guardrail work, Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control near I-81 interchange (exit 296/Strasburg) for maintenance to the bridge over I-81. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming on weekdays during daylight hours beginning at 12 noon Tuesday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 319, northbound and southbound – Brief lane or shoulder closures in various locations for guardrail repairs, 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 311 to 313, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 315, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 316 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations. Sunday (May 3) to Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through May 22.

*NEW* Mile marker 323 to 313, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Mobile lane closures for mowing between Winchester city limits and Route 883 (Snowden Bridge Boulevard), Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 25.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for milling and pavement patching between Route 696 (Timber Ridge Road) and Route 695 (Middle Fork Road), Wednesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Mobile traffic control for line painting between Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) and Route 612 (Back Ridge Road), Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*NEW* Route 639 (East Refuge Church Road) – Mobile traffic control for line painting between Route 640 (Refuge Church Road) and Warren County line, Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic for road reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming on weekdays during daylight hours beginning at 12 noon Tuesday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Howellsville Road) – Mobile traffic control for line painting between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Warren County line, Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming on weekdays during daylight hours beginning at 12 noon Tuesday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – Left and right shoulders closed along on-ramp for guardrail repair, Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound – Right lane closure for inspection of bridge over Route 647, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming on weekdays during daylight hours beginning at 12 noon Tuesday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

