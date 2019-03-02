Staunton District Traffic Alerts: March 4-8

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 6 p.m. March 5 to 6 a.m. March 6.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs in Bath County) for slope repairs. Signs direct passenger vehicles and commercial trucks on separate detour routes.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – Road closed for Jackson River bridge replacement between Route 687 (Jackson River Road) and Route 666 (East Morris Hill Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion summer 2019.

(NEW) Route 661 (Johnson Creek Road) – Closed between Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) and Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road) for slope repairs. Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 2 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Closed to through traffic between Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) and Route 687 (Jackson River Road, Alleghany County) for slope repairs. Signs direct passenger vehicles and commercial trucks on separate detour routes.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 43 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 6 p.m. March 5 to 6 a.m. March 6.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 177, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, through March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 174 to 195, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole repairs. 10 p.m. March 5 to 6 a.m. March 6.

(NEW) Mile marker 179 to 181, northbound – Right shoulder closure for sign repair just before Exit 180. March 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Exit 180B Off-ramp, southbound – Ramp closed for guardrail repair 8 p.m. March 7 to 7 a.m. March 8. Traffic can access Route 11 northbound using detour to exit 180A.

(NEW) Mile marker 180 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pothole repairs, 8 p.m. March 7 to 7 a.m. March 8.

(NEW) Mile marker 184 to 182, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. March 6 to 7 a.m. March 8.

(NEW) Mile marker 195 to 194, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

(NEW) Mile marker 199 to 201, northbound – Left shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, March 4 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Mile marker 199 to 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 200 to 201, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Route 710, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 202 to 204, northbound – Overnight left lane and shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, March 5-7 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 204 to 206, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Route 606, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Off-ramps to Route 606 narrowed for soil and pavement testing, 8 p.m. March 6 to 6 a.m. March 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Right shoulder closures for sign installations from Buena Vista eastern city limits to Amherst County line, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 130 (West Faulkner Highway) – Alternating shoulder closures for sign installations from Route 11 (Lee Highway) to Route 759 (Arnolds Valley Lane), March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 501 (Glasgow Highway) – Alternating shoulder closures for sign installations from Buena Vista southern city limit to Amherst County line, March 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 bridges over Route 606, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 710 (Sterrett Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 bridges over Route 710, March 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. March 6 to 7 a.m. March 7.

(NEW) Mile marker 99 to 100, westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridges over Route 250 and I-64 ramps. Also shoulder closures along ramps between I-64 and Route 250. March 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound – Overnight lane closures for pothole patching. 8 p.m. March 6 to 7 a.m. March 7.

Mile marker 207 to 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 15.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closed 24/7 through April 15 for ramp extension work. Occasional lane closures possible during overnight hours. Interchange ramps remain open.

(NEW) Mile marker 226 to 233, northbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures for guardrail repairs, March 4-9 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 228 to 227, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge work over Middle River. 8 p.m. March 4 to 7 a.m. through March 5.

Mile marker 228 to 235, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of overpass bridges at several locations. 8 p.m. February 24 to 7 a.m. March 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-64 overpass bridges, March 6-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for roadway improvements between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 2019.

(NEW) Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Road closed for pipe installation/repairs from Route 705 (North Mountain Road) to Route 713 (Shuey Road), March 4-8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) – Road closed for pipe installation from Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) to Route 833 (Tribbetts Mill Road), March 4-8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 728 (Stover Shop Road/Hundley Distillery Road) – Flagger traffic control at intersection of Route 735 (Green Valley Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 8.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 744 (Leaport Road) and Route 11 (Lee Highway), through March 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 753 (Nash Road) – Mobile lane closures as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), through March 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 910 (Wampler Road) – Flagger traffic control for brush and tree removal operations from Route 753 (Nash Road) to dead end. March 4-8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads (Swoope Area) – Grading non-hard surface roads. March 4-8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 245 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 22.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures as needed for sign installations in Elkton area, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 22.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11(Main Street/Old Valley Pike/Massanutten Street) – Right shoulder closures at various locations for sign installations. March 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway, Strasburg) – Right shoulder closures from Banks Fort Road to Mineral Street for sign installations. March 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Closed between Stagecoach Road and Route 770 (Boliver Road/Dry Run Road) for slope and roadway repairs. No estimated reopening date.

(NEW) Route 670 (Reservoir Road, Woodstock) – Right shoulder closures between Water Street and Broadview Lane for sign installations. March 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road) beginning March 4. Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 609 overpass. March 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

