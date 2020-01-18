Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Jan. 20-24

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 21, eastbound off-ramp – Overnight ramp closure for sign installation, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m Wednesday.

*NEW* Exit 21, westbound off-ramp – Overnight right lane closures for sign installation, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 22 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Overnight right lane closures for sign installations, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Potts Creek bridge between Route 783 (Oneida Trail) and Covington city limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Exit 175, northbound – Shoulder closures along interchange off-ramp for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 24.

Mile marker 185 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound lane closures for utility work near intersection with Frontage Road 879 (Bares Woods Lane), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 216, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

Mile marker 218 to 222, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right lane closure for waterline installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 240 to 239, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, Monday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 245, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 253 (Port Republic Road) closed for soil and rock testing, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures (left lane northbound, right lane southbound) Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue) – Westbound right shoulder closure between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 867 (Old Bridgewater Road) for sign installation, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of Linville Creek bridge just west of Route 42, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 6. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 273, northbound – Right shoulder closure for sign work, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 295, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, 10:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for inspection of bridge over Tumbling Run, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for guardrail repairs, 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Mile marker 315 to 320, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 37 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures on southbound Route 37 off-ramp to Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Flagger traffic control for ditch cleaning between Route 636 (Hudson Hollow Road/White Oak Road) and Route 340/522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right shoulder closures for turn lane installation between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 606 (River Road) and Loudoun County line, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and the West Virginia state line, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

