Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 24-28

Published Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, 12:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 21, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll closures for utility work, Sunday (August 23) between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

*NEW* Exit 16B, westbound – Off-ramp shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 45 to 46, eastbound – Left lane closure for guardrail repair, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between I-64 interchange and Route 311 (Kanawha Trail), Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 220 (Hot Springs Road/Market Avenue) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Bath County line and Botetourt County line, Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 604 (Snake Run Road) and West Virginia line (south), Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Jackson River bridge just north of Route 623 (Poor Farm Road), Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, shoulder repairs, pipe cleaning and tree/debris removal. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 57 including exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work on I-64 and interchange off-ramps, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 182 to 183, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 190 to 191, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridges over Route 631, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 678 (Buffalo Bend Road) and Route 834 (Stoneridge Lane) for maintenance of Buffalo Creek bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 4.

*UPDATE* Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Shoulder closures between Flat Rock Lane and Island Lane for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 626 (Hackens Road) – Road closed between Route 755 (Dug Row Road) and Route 622 (Chestnut Grove Trail) for bridge replacement at Sycamore Run Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 27.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 602 (Green Hill Lane) and 1.2 miles north of Route 602 for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August 29.

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August 28.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Monterey eastern town limits and just east of Bear Cub Lane, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through September 19.

Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 1003 (Water Street, Monterey), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 614 (Calfpasture River Road) – Alternating lane closures between Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) and 1 mile north of Route 250 for paving operations, August 29-September 9 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, pavement patching and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 11.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 215, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures at various locations for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations for sign work, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane) and Route 1402 (First Street) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 27.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) for maintenance of bridge over Jennings Branch, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of South River bridge at Grottoes town limit, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 652 (University Farm Road) and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Shoulder closures for Rural Rustic Road work between Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated completion September 30.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 247 including exit 245, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work on I-81 and interchange off-ramps, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 259 (Mayland Road) and Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road). Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements at I-81 exit 257. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 11 (Valley Pike) for paving operations. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements at I-81 exit 257. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work at intersection with Route 1421 (Springbrook Road, Broadway), Augusta 24-September 11 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Mauzy Athlone Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near intersection with Route 11 (Valley Pike) for paving operations. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements at I-81 exit 257. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 650 (Power Dam Road) – Closed to through traffic for slope repairs about 0.5-mile east of Route 651. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 28.

Route 726 (Erickson Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Harrisonburg city limits, Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 639 (Lakewood Road) and Route 340 Business, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through August 27.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over North Fork Shenandoah River, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 269 to 286, northbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 280 to 283, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving and line painting, Sunday through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through August 28.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 286, northbound – Right shoulder closure for ditch work, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at exit 298 interchange, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 at exit 296 interchange, Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 4.

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 315 to 300, southbound – Shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Brief slow-roll closures near intersection with Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) for installation of utility lines, Sunday (August 23) from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work near intersection with Route 652 (Apple Valley Road), Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Estimated completion November 10.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Lane and shoulder closures between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Driftwood Drive for roadway and utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through August 31.

*NEW* Route 712 (West Virginia Parkway) – Closed to through traffic between Route 1322 (Fort Collier Road) and Ross Street for utility work, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local traffic only.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) through mid-October for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 4.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Alternating lane closures just west of Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) for inspection of bridge over railroad and South Fork Shenandoah River, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 659 (Hardesty Road) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for pipe replacement between Route 603 (Howellsville Road) and dead end, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 10. Traffic width restriction of 9 feet.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments