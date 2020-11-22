Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Nov. 23-27

Published Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, 10:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 24.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 4.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 29 including exit 27 off-ramps, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 193, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, November 23-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 25 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 11 Business (South Main Street, Lexington) and Route 671 (Houston Street), 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday (November 22-23).

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 9364 (Green House Road) and Lexington northern city limits, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday (November 22-23).

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 11 Business interchange, November 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route F879 (Bares Woods Lane) and Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road), Sunday and Monday nights (November 22-23) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 207, northbound – Right shoulder closures for installation of traffic monitoring equipment, November 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Staunton northern city limits, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (November 24-25).

*NEW* Route 250 (Richmond Road/Churchville Avenue) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Staunton eastern and western city limits, 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday (November 23-24).

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 2020 (Franklin Street) and Route 847 (Valley Church Road), 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (November 24-25).

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) for maintenance to South River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 4.

*NEW* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 912 (Hodge Street), 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday (November 23-24).

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 1921 (Adams Lame) and I-81 interchange, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday (November 24-25).

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 31.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 31.

*NEW* Route 635 (Barterbrook Rod) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 1404 (Sunset Boulevard) and Route F217 (frontage road), 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday (November 23-24).

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing in median, Sunday through Thursday nights, November 30-December 23 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 257 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment access and median cleanup, Monday and Tuesday nights (November 23-24) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy, November 23-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Flagger traffic control between First Street and Route 625 (River Road) for utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 27.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, weekdays (except November 26-27) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 31.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 268 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Thursday nights (except November 26-27) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 4.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, November 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 25 from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, November 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – New Smith Creek bridge just south of Route 732 (Cardinal Road) open to traffic. Possible lane or shoulder closures as contractors finish project. Estimated project completion December 18.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – New Mill Creek bridge just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) scheduled to open November 24. Possible lane or shoulder closures as contractors finish project. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work at new Crossover Boulevard overpass, November 30-December 4 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 315, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 657 overpass bridge, November 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 323, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of Route 671 overpass bridge, November 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of utilities between Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) and Route 1018 (VDOT Lane), November 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shoulder closures 24/7 between Route 647 (Aylor Road) and Route 641 (Double Church Road). Traffic restrictions are part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive) for roadway and utility work related to roadway reconstruction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane). Estimated completion December 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures just north of Berryville for inspection of bridges over railway, November 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 14, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, November 30-December 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

Comments