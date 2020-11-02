Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Nov. 2-6

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 13.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 38 to 34, westbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 177 to 183 including Exit 180 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 184 to 185, northbound – Right shoulder closures for road-sensor replacement, Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 205, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for installation of traffic sensors, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 710 (Swope Lane) and Route 724 (Sterrett Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through November 6.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 207, northbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for installation of traffic sensors, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 217 to 219, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 654 overpass at exit 217, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (November 1-2).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Southbound lane closure for utility work between Route 254 (New Hope Road) and Route 250 (Greenville Avenue), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane) for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 19.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Right turn lane closures and brief traffic stoppage as needed for utility work at intersection with Route 642 (Barrenridge Road/Mule Academy Road), Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and Route 1346 (Woodside Drive), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) for maintenance to South River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 13.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 31.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Be alert for vehicles conducting survey work at posted speed limit, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 248 to 245, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for utility work, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mile marker 253 to 251, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil work, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 257 to 259, northbound – Overnight full closures for bridge removal operations, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Left lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for equipment setup and removal. During full closures, northbound traffic detours onto exit 257 ramps. Northbound and southbound shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures as needed for pavement marking in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Dry Run Road and Laurel Wood Lane, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 20.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 340 (Eastside Highway) for paving and shoulder improvements, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 20.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed for pavement marking in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Road closed through November 12 between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 642 (Cave Hill Road) for bridge rehabilitation at Stoney Run. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 13.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 298 to 297, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations in divided-highway section between town of Strasburg and Route 641 (Locust Grove Road). 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 13.

Route 11 (Stover Avenue, Strasburg) – Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks during overnight hours for paving operations between Capon Street and Strasburg southern town limit, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 6.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 703 (Jerome Road) and Route 688 (Helsley Road), Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 678 (Fort Valley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 771 (Boyer Road) and Route 772 (Ramsey Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 2.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 315, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 657, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 322 to 323, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Route 671, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound lane shifts between Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) and Route 651 (Shawnee Drive) for turn-lane construction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. through November 6.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Estimated completion November 10.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 817 (Magic Mountain Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for roadway and utility work between Route 647 (Aylor Road) and Route 641 (Double Church Road), Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work is part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive) for roadway and utility work related to roadway reconstruction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November 30.

*UPDATE* Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) – Road closures for soil and rock testing between Route 666 (Gun Club Road) and Clarke County line, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow posted detour. Flagger traffic control as needed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane). Estimated completion December 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway), eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway just north of Berryville, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) – Road closures for soil and rock testing between Route 661 (Wadesville Road) and Frederick County line, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Follow posted detour. Flagger traffic control as needed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 14, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup, Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

