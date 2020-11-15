Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Nov. 16-20

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, November 18-24 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 9 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 24.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 34 to 36, eastbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1215 (Cherokee Trail) and Covington city limits for inspection of bridge over Potts Creek, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 1215 (Cherokee Trail) and Route 656 (Redbud Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 42 (Forty-Two Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 636 (Morgan Drive) and Route 630 (Griffith Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Shoulder closures near intersection with Route 600 (Rumsey Road) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Shoulder closures between Route 602 (Big Ridge Road) and Route 679 (Sweet Springs Lane) for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 193, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 204 to 202, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for sinkhole repairs, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) and Route 11 Business interchange, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 60 (West 29th Street, Buena Vista) – Alternating lane closures between Beech Avenue and western city limits for milling and paving, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 20.

Route 252 (Brownsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 710 (Swope Lane) and Route 724 (Sterrett Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia line, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through November 20.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 207, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of traffic monitoring equipment, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 217 to 215, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 225, northbound and southbound – Be alert for survey vehicles traveling near posted speed limit, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane) for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 19.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) for maintenance to South River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 4.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 31.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 31.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through November 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 241, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for rumble strip installation, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 240, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for rumble strip installation, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for survey and utility work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 246 to 249 including exit 247 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 20.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 257 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures northbound for equipment access and median cleanup, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Left and right shoulders in both directions closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Mile marker 262 to 265, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for rumble strip installation, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Alternating lane closures between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road) for inspection of bridge over railway, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Dry Run Road and Laurel Wood Lane, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 20.

*NEW* Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail, Elkton) – Flagger traffic control between First Street and Route 625 (River Road) for utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 27.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 340 (Eastside Highway) for paving and shoulder improvements, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 20.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Alternating lane closures in the area of the I-81 exit 257 interchange at Mauzy, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is part of bridge replacement and interchange improvements with estimated project completion in spring 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 268 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 20.

Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Road closed just south of intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for Smith Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion December 2020.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 698 (Orchard Drive, Mount Jackson) – Road closed just west of Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) for Mill Creek bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 301 to 304 including exit 302 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 307, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for rumble strip installation, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound lane shifts between Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) and Route 651 (Shawnee Drive) for turn-lane construction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. through November 20.

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for roadway and utility work between Route 647 (Aylor Road) and Route 641 (Double Church Road), Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work is part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and I-81 exit 302 interchange, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 20.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive) for roadway and utility work related to roadway reconstruction, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through November 30.

Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane). Estimated completion December 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 638 (Howellsville Road) and Route 606 (River Road/Mount Carmel Road), Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

