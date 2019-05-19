Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of May 20-24

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Exit 21, eastbound – On-ramp (from Route 696) narrows for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. May 20 to 7 a.m. May 21.

(NEW) Mile marker 23 to 24, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs. May 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 26 to 27, eastbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. May 20 to 7 a.m. May 21.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 633 (McKinney Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) to Botetourt County line. Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – New bridge over Jackson River open to traffic. Occasional flagger traffic control through June 2019.

(UPDATE) Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 28 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation, paving and sidewalk construction. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching operations at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 50 to 51, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. May 21 to 7 a.m. May 22.

Mile marker 53 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 24.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Exit 180B, southbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp to Route 11 for guardrail repairs, 10 p.m. May 20 to 7 a.m. May 21. Use exit 180A as detour.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 184 to 188, northbound – Early morning right lane closures for replacement of pavement markings, May 21-23 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 186 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 24.

(NEW) Exit 188B, southbound – Right shoulder closure of off-ramp to Route 60 East for guardrail repairs. May 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 190 to 193, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, May 19-21 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 198 to 197, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repairs. May 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 183, southbound – Overnight left lane closures for guardrail repairs at various locations. May 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway), southbound – Right lane closures between Route 645 (Valley Pike) and Lee-Hi truck stop for milling and paving operations. May 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway), northbound – Right lane closures between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through May 23. (NEW) Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control with pilot truck for shoulder repairs between Route 724 (Sterrett Road) and Route 724 (Hays Creek Road) at Brownsburg. May 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads –Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with a mobile operation. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads –Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with a mobile operation. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks for paving operations from Route 633 (Alum Springs Road) to Alleghany County line, through May 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 – “Stop and Proceed” traffic with occasional flaggers for box culvert and pipe installations between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management, 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 21.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 220 to 222 including Exit 222 off-ramp, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. May 20-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 230 to 235, northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail repair at various locations, 8 p.m. May 20 to 7 a.m. May 21.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 701 (Howardsville Road) and Route 1403 (Second Street, Jollivue), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 24.

(NEW) Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work from Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) to Route 845 (Stuart Knob Lane), May 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations from Route 725 (Whiskey Creek Road) to Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 24.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Westbound right lane closed for turn-lane construction May 21-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Turn lanes onto Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) closed 24/7 through June 5. Follow posted detours.

Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Staunton city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 24.

Various roads (Verona area) – Mobile work zones for mowing operations through May 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 652 (Wilda Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 3.

Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Road closed through June 5 between Route 641 (Fishersville Road) and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) for turn lane construction. Follow posted detours.

Route 705 (Scott Christian Road/North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 7.

Route 706 (North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 705 (Scott Christian Road) to Route 703 (Hewitt Road). Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 876 (Glebe School Road) to Route 876 (Cattleman Road). Through May 31 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road). May 20 to June 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 774 (Broad Run Road) – Alternating lane closures for pipe replacement between Route 773 (Westview School Road) and Route 775 (Craig Shop Road). May 20-24 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 24.

(NEW) Mile marker 238 to 240, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of overpass bridges at exit 240, 8 p.m. May 22 to 7 a.m. May 23.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of North River bridge. May 20-24 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 248 to 246, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Country Club Road (Harrisonburg). May 20-24 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 985 (Pickering Lane) and Shenandoah County line. Through May 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 42 (John Wayland Highway/Harpine Highway) – Mobile lane closures for line painting at various locations between Timberville town limits and Harrisonburg city limits. Through May 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 14 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management, 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 24.

Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 14.

Mile maker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations at various locations. Through May 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile maker 283 to 277, southbound – Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over Stony Creek. May 20-24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Frederick County line and Route 628 (Old Grade Road). May 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Old Cross Road) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 11 and Page County line. May 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Route 723 (Happy Valley Road) and Route 721 (Kelly Road). May 20-24 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 629 (Quarry Lane) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations at various locations between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 762 (Old Factory Road). May 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement between Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) and Route 623 (Back Road) May 20-June 21. Follow posted detours.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Closed between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower for slope and roadway repairs. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

Route 841 (Grover Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) to Route 42 (Senedo Road). Through May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 300 to 315, southbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for pavement maintenance at various locations, May 20-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 318 to 316, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations just before Exit 317. May 20-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 324 to 323, southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for on-ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 50 – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), May 20 to September 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50 – Overnight lane closures for intersection improvements at Route 655 (Sulphur Spring Road), May 20-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures affect westbound right lane and right-turn lane, and eastbound left turn lane.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(NEW) Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane closures and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road). May 20-August 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 612 (Fishel Road) to Route 50 (Northwestern Pike). Through May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 522 (Front Royal Pike). Through May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 522 (Frederick Pike) to Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road). Through May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Moose Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) to dead end. Through May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through late June.

Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Drive) to Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road). Through May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

