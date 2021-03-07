Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of March 8-12

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 14 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 18, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Traffic is using one lane of new bridge and following temporary signals. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 52 to 54, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Kerrs Creek and Route 602, Tuesday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (March 7-8).

*NEW* Exit 205, southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work along off-ramp to Route 606, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 761 (East Avenue) and Nelson County line, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures along ramp to I-81 northbound for sign work, March 8-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 89 to 90, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 637 overpass bridge, Sunday and Monday nights (March 14-15) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 94 to 95, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 340 overpass bridges, Sunday and Monday nights (March 14-15) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Norfolk Southern railway, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (March 14-15).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 215 to 214, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 647 overpass bridge, Sunday and Monday nights (March 14-15) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, March 8-19 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 221, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224 including exit 222 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound lane closures and lane shifts for utility work between Route 1930 (Rolla Mill Road) and Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Traffic lane shifts for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 11.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound right lane closures for sidewalk upgrades at various locations between Route 831 (Old White Hill Road) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Eastbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 818 (Dunsmore Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 26.

Route 617 (Swisher Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 25.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 2.

Mile marker 245 to 248, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) and Route 806 (Martz Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 12.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 794 (Craney Island Road) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 19.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road) for inspection of bridges over railway, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

*NEW* Route 42 (Forestville Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 1501 (Bellevue Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge between Route 727 (Spring Creek Road) and Bridgewater town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

*UPDATE* Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 1208 (Mill Street) for utility and roadway work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 13.

*NEW* Route 211 (New Market Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 799 (Piney Woods Road) and Timberville town limits for maintenance of bridge over Long Meadow Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 793 (Endless Caverns Road) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 850 (Hulings Lane), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 26.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 268, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

*NEW* Exit 279, northbound and southbound – Off-ramps to Route 185 narrows due to inspection of Stony Creek bridge, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 287 to 288, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mile marker 293 to 292, southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing operations, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 185 (Stony Creek Road) – Shoulder closures along ramps to northbound and southbound I-81 due to bridge inspections, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Traffic lane shifts due to tree trimming operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through March 12.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*NEW* Route 728 (River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 617 (River Road) and Route 953 (Plains Mill Road) for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 19.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 307, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound shoulders closed for sign installation work between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and I-81 interchange, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 638 (Vaucluse Road) and Route 735 (Salem Church Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound lane shift for pipe repairs between Route 728 (Victory Road) and Route 1092 (Independence Drive), Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound shoulders closed for sign installation work between Route 780 (Stanley Drive) and Route 796 (Purdue Drive), Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for sign installation work between Route 1367 (Costello Drive) and Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike), Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 1041 (Jackson Drive) and Rosemont Manor Lane, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures between Berryville and West Virginia state line for inspection of bridges over Norfolk Southern railway, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Alternating lane closures for installation of traffic monitoring equipment, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

