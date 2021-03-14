Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of March 15-19

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 18, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 57 to 55, westbound – Right lane closure for inspection of bridge over Route 763, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 197 to 196, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 200 to 201, northbound – Right shoulder closure for utility work, Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, southbound – Shoulder closures for utility work along off-ramp to Route 606, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 761 (East Avenue) and Nelson County line, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Westbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route F-879 (Bares Woods Lane) and I-81 interchange, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures along ramp to I-81 northbound for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 19.

Mile marker 89 to 90, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 637 overpass bridge, Sunday and Monday nights (March 14-15) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 94 to 95, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 340 overpass bridges, Sunday and Monday nights (March 14-15) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Norfolk Southern railway, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (March 14-15).

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 213, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 215 to 214, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 647 overpass bridge, Sunday and Monday nights (March 14-15) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 19.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mile marker 221 to 224 including exit 222 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 19.

Mile marker 233 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, March 15-26 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Southbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road/Quicks Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closurs for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 25.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between I-81 southbound ramps and Route 11 (Lee Highway), March 15-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Rosser Avenue, Waynesboro) – Northbound left lane closures for inspection of bridge over I-64, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound right lane closures for sidewalk upgrades at various locations between Route 608 (Tinkling Springs Road/Draft Avenue) and Route 1512 (Gloucester Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Eastbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 818 (Dunsmore Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 26.

Route 617 (Swisher Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 25.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 794 (Craney Island Road) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 19.

*UPDATE* Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 1208 (Mill Street) for utility and roadway work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 793 (Endless Caverns Road) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 850 (Hulings Lane), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 2.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 766 (Hamburg Road) and Rout 646 (Oak Leaf Road), March 15-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 287 to 288, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Traffic lane shifts due to tree trimming operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through March 26.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 728 (River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 617 (River Road) and Route 953 (Plains Mill Road) for maintenance of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 19.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 306, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 735 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 307 to 308, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 315, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 744 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 313 including exit 313 off-ramp, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, March 15-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 321 to 322, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 672 overpass bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and I-81 interchange, 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 764 (Lee Avenue), 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 14-15).

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridges, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 814 (Fay Street) and Route 872 (Hood Way), 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right lane closures in Kernstown area for inspection of bridge over CSX railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwest Turnpike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections in area of Route 37 interchange, 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwest Turnpike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridges, 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Victory Road and Route 796 (Purdue Drive), 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign work just west of I-81 interchange, March 15-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound lane shifts for slope and drainage work between Route 655 (Sulphur Spring Road) and Route 796 (Purdue Drive), Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Ridings Lane and Georgetowne Court, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 1435 (First Manassas Place) and Route 740 (Lynn Drive), 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 669 (Rest Church Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 670 (Ruebuck Road) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 14-15).

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Honey Lane and Route 608 (Parshall Road), Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 665 (Trenary Lane) and Route 644 (Ginns Road), Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 1008 (Swan Avenue) and Route FR-729 (Trapp Hill Road), Monday and Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Warren County line, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 12 to 9, westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of traffic-sensor equipment, Monday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 675 (Success Road) and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

