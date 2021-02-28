Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of March 1-5

Published Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, 9:16 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 14 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 18, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 26.

*UPDATE* Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. One lane of new bridge is scheduled to open about March 2, but traffic still follows temporary signals. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (March 7-8).

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 851 (Midway School Road) and Route 919 for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 710 (Sterrett Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Fox Road) and Route 706 (Borden Grant Trail) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 99, eastbound – Off-ramp to Route 250 narrows due to inspection of I-64 overpass bridges, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 220 to 221, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 222, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 1-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Traffic lane shifts for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 11.

*NEW* Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures and narrowing of on-ramp to I-64 eastbound, due to inspection of I-64 overpass bridges, Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 26.

Route 617 (Swisher Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

*NEW* Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Alternating lane closures in area of I-64 interchange for inspection of interstate overpass bridges, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 25.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 238 to 239, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 248, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

Mile marker 250 to 248, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

*NEW* Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 1-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 794 (Craney Island Road) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 19.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) and Route 806 (Martz Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 12.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

Route 42 (Warm Springs Pike) – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge between Route 727 (Spring Creek Road) and Bridgewater town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

*NEW* Route 259 Alternate (Broadway Avenue, town of Broadway) – Mobile lane closure between Route 1403 (Atlantic Avenue) and Route 259 (Timber Way) for utility work, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 793 (Endless Caverns Road) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 850 (Hulings Lane), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 26.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 268, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 1-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 286 to 287, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 642, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Mile marker 293 to 292, southbound – Right shoulder closures for mowing operations, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridges, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Traffic lane shifts due to tree trimming operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, March 1-12 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Closed during inclement weather between Route 770 (Boliver Road) and Stagecoach Road.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility crews trimming trees, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 309 to 307, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound shoulders closed for sign installation work between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and I-81 interchange, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 638 (Vaucluse Road) and Route 735 (Salem Church Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Westbound shoulders closed for sign installation work between Route 780 (Stanley Drive) and Route 796 (Purdue Drive), Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight lane closure for water-main work between Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) and Route 1018 (VDOT Lane). Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075. Traffic restrictions are for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound right shoulder closure for sign installation work between Route 1367 (Costello Drive) and Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike), Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility crews trimming trees, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound – Possible shoulder closures for litter pickup, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Cedar Creek bridges, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 637 (Riverton Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign maintenance near intersection with Route 613 (Indian Hollow Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related

Comments