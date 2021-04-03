Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of April 5-9

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for tree trimming and equipment installation related to painting of Maury River bridges, April 6-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures scheduled.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Route 725 (High Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 11 (Lee Highway) for inspection of I-81 bridges, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) for replacement of drainage pipes, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 208, northbound – Right lane closure for soil cleanup, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 216 to 215, southbound – Right shoulder closure for soil cleanup, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 224 to 226, northbound and southbound – Slow roll closure for utility work for up to 15 minutes on Sunday, April 11, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

NEW* Mile marker 230 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 16.

Mile marker 233 to 237 – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Southbound left lane closure for utility work just south of Statler Boulevard, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 9.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight lane closures near intersection with Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for traffic signal inspection, 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right lane closure for utility work between Route 1047 (Markels Lane) and Route 800 (Folly Mills Station Road), Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 1512 (Gloucester Road) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through April 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Draft Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of South River bridge between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 23.

Route 617 (Swisher Road/Round Hill School Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 23.

*UPDATE* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closing April 6 for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 626 (Limestone Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road) for bridge replacement. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 8.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 263, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 18.

Mile marker 249 to 263, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations for sign-installation work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 793 (Concord Church Road) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control at Page County line (Shenandoah town limits) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern beginning April 5 for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 629 (Redman Store Road) and Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Maryland Avenue, town of Shenandoah) – Flagger traffic control at Rockingham County line for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closing April 5 for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 4.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 263 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Exit 264, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

Mile marker 268 to 267, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 292 to 294, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work and equipment mobilization, Tuesday to Friday from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 295, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work and equipment mobilization, Tuesday to Friday from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control at Mount Jackson southern town limits for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at various intersections in New Market, Mount Jackson, Woodstock and Strasburg, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (North Congress Street, New Market) – Flagger traffic control just south of Shipp Street for drainage work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 601 (Battlefield Road) and Strasburg town limits, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (West Reservoir Road, Woodstock) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections between I-81 interchange and Route 683 (Honeysuckle Avenue), 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Route 211 (Old Cross Road, New Market) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections between I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Congress Street), 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound flagger traffic control for drainage work just east of intersection with Route 620 (Smith Creek Road), Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound lane closures for tree trimming operations between Route 674 (Run Away Lane) and Page County line, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 614 (South Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 11 (Valley Pike) for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work and equipment mobilization, Tuesday to Friday from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 305 to 306 including Exit 307 off-ramp, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane closures for pavement repairs between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Route 659 (Valley Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Avenue, Winchester) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections in area of I-81 interchange, 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike/Martinsburg Pike) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at various intersections in Winchester, Sunday and Monday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspection at intersection with First Street, 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 37 – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Valley Pike), Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 37 and West Virginia state line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 37 and Route 654 (Poorhouse Road), 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) and Clarke County line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 728 (Victory Road) and Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and West Virginia state line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and West Virginia state line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Alternating lane closures for milling operations at intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road), April 7-16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closure for shoulder repairs between Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) and Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road), Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures for pavement repairs between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike/Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 776 (Bufflick Road) and Warren County line, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at intersection with Route 719 (Warrior Drive), 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 669 (Rest Church Road) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections in area of I-81 interchange and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 4-5).

*NEW* Route 1020 (Highlander Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1022 (Meadowlark Lane) for utility work related to Route 277 reconstruction, 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 1065 (Ridgefield Avenue) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1067 (Woodside Circle) for utility work related to Route 277 reconstruction, 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at intersection with Route 7 Business (West Main Street, Berryville), 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 4-5).

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Retreat Road) and Route 612 (Quarry Road) for bridge sweeping, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at intersection with Route 277 (Fairfax Pike), 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Mobile lane closures within Boyce town limits for roadway sweeping, Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Warren County line and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 9. No work within Boyce or Berryville town limits.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, Monday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at intersections with Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road), 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at various locations between Front Royal northern town limits and Frederick County line, 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight lane closures for traffic signal inspections at intersections with Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Route 649 (Browntown Road), 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Front Royal southern town limits and entrance to Skyline Drive, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 661 (Fairgrounds Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

