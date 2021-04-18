Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of April 19-23

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, trash pickup, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Closing April 26 between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road) for replacement of two bridges over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion August 26.

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 678 (Indian Draft Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) and Route 609 (Burnsville Road) in Highland County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures scheduled.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures scheduled.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Route 725 (High Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – Closed to through traffic due to slope repairs between Route 609 (Burnsville Road) and Route 614 (Tower Hill Road) in Bath County. Follow posted detour. Estimated reopening mid-May 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 23.

Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 206 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 23.

Mile marker 218 to 222, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane or shoulder closures possible for soil and rock testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 31.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 224 to 226, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for utility work, 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (April 24-25).

Mile marker 233 to 237 – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures for pipe work between Hilltop Terrace Road and Route 871 (Cochrans Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign work near Route 262 interchange, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Northbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Staunton city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Lane closures for utility work just south of Statler Boulevard, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Flagger traffic control for pipe installation between Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) and Route 738 (Roudabush Lane), Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) and Route 613 (Spring Hill Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway/Richmond Avenue) – Eastbound and westbound lane closure for sign work between Route 636 (Goose Creek Road) and Frontier Drive (Staunton), Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – New bridge over Bell Creek scheduled to open Thursday, April 22. Flagger traffic control Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pavement marking and traffic switch. Until bridge opens, traffic diversion remains in place between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) and Staunton city limits, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 23.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign work between I-81 and Route 11 interchanges, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Draft Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of South River bridge between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 23.

Route 617 (Swisher Road/Round Hill School Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 23.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road) for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

Route 732 (Roman Road) – Closed between Route 804 (Salem Church Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road) for replacement of bridge over Goose Creek. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 22.

*UPDATE* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic through Thursday, April 22. Flagger traffic control April 20-June 30 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for removal of temporary detour and pavement marking work.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion May 2.

Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 253 to 252, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) and Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue), April 19-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight paving operations between Cantermill Lane (Mount Crawford) and Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue). Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicle, April 25-30 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 793 (Concord Church Road) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Route 1208 (Mill Street, Dayton) – Closed to through traffic 24/7 between Main Street (Route 42 Business) and High Street (Route 1207) for pipe installation. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 23.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for inspection of bridges over railway, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of North River bridge just south of Route 678 (Scotts Ford Road), Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) – Closed to through traffic just west of Route 340 (East Side Highway) for railroad crossing repairs, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Route 649 (Island Ford Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 340 (East Side Highway) for inspection of South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 668 (Timber Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 669 (Diehls Ford Road) and Route 668 (Exit Farm Road) for inspection of North River bridge, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 689 (Shen Lake Drive) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 253 (Port Republic Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Route 708 (Lynnwood Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 340 (East Side Highway) for inspection of South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Flagger traffic control for intersection improvements at Route 639 (Lakewood Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 21.

*NEW* Route 340 Business – Northbound shoulder closure for utility work between Honeyville Avenue (town of Stanley) and northern town limits, Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 340 Business – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 642 (Stonyman Road) and Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 4.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 281 to 282, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Narrow Passage Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 283, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 302 to 304, northbound – Overnight lane closures for ramp extension work at truck scales, Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Abrams Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures in various locations for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

Route 37 – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Valley Pike), Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 37 and West Virginia state line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Northbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 672 (Hopewell Road) and Route 686 (Russell Road), April 19-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 663 (Payne Road) – Westbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 672 (Hiatt Road) and Route 1335 (Sterrett Lane), April 19-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 671 (Green Spring Road) – Southbound shoulder closures for utility work between Route 739 (Apple Pie Ridge Road) and Route 1364 (Green Spring Drive), April 19-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 667 (Old Waterloo Road) for pavement widening operations, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 4.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Berryville southern town limits and West Virginia state line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 14, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations. Eastbound is Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westbound is Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

