Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of April 12-16

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 10 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 20 to 18, westbound – Left lane closure for cable barrier repairs, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, trash pickup, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 55, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for tree trimming and equipment installation related to painting of Maury River bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 17.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures scheduled.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Upper Back Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike) for replacement of drainage pipes, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 99, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 88 to 87, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 92 to 94, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 834 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 221, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 222, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 219 to 223, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 226, northbound and southbound – Slow roll closure for utility work for up to 15 minutes on Sunday, April 11, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Mile marker 230 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 16.

Mile marker 233 to 237 – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign work near Route 262 interchange, April 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Northbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Staunton city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Lane closures for utility work just south of Statler Boulevard, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 23.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures for sign work between I-81 and Route 11 interchanges, April 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Draft Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of South River bridge between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 23.

Route 617 (Swisher Road/Round Hill School Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 23.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 674 (Pilson Road) and Route 670 (Wagon Shop Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 2021.

Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closing April 6 for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

*NEW* Route 732 (Roman Road) – Closed April 12-22 between Route 804 (Salem Church Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road) for replacement of bridge over Goose Creek. Follow posted detour.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 793 (Concord Church Road) and Shenandoah County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 23.

*NEW* Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail) – Flagger traffic control just west of Elkton town limits for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures near Luray eastern town limits for inspection of bridge over railroad, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 340 Business – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 642 (Stonyman Road) and Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closed for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 4.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 281 to 282, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Narrow Passage Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 296, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 294, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for ramp extension work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road) – Flagger traffic control at Warren County line for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*NEW* Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 765 (Granstaff Lane) and Route 618 (Short Mountain Road) for pipe replacement, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 301 to 304, northbound – Alternating lane closures for ramp extension work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 313 to 315, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Abrams Creek, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Southbound right lane closure just north of Winchester city limits for inspection of bridge over railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Southbound right lane closure just north of Winchester city limits for inspection of bridge over railway, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures in various locations for sign work, April 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. *UPDATE* Route 37 – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Valley Pike), Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for inspection of Opequon Creek bridge at Clarke County line, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 37 and West Virginia state line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 781 (Prince Frederick Drive) and Clarke County line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 127 (Bloomery Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and West Virginia state line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and West Virginia state line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Alternating lane closures for milling operations at intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 16.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) and Route 694 (Cross Junction Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Winchester city limits and West Virginia state line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike/Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for weed control operations between Route 776 (Bufflick Road) and Warren County line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*NEW* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Retreat Road) and Route 612 (Quarry Road) for bridge sweeping, Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound right lane closures for inspection of Opequon Creek bridge at Frederick County line, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) and Route 667 (Old Waterloo Road) for pavement widening operations, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 20.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Berryville southern town limits and West Virginia state line, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 16.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Warren County line and Route 277 (Fairfax Pike), 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control at Shenandoah County line for inspection of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 661 (Fairgrounds Road) and Clarke County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

To obtain traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

