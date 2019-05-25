Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for May 27-31

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(UPDATE) Exit 21, eastbound – On-ramp (from Route 696) shoulders closed for guardrail repairs, May 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 26 to 27, eastbound – Right shoulder closed for guardrail repairs. 8 p.m. May 28 from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 633 (McKinney Hollow Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) to Botetourt County line, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Through May 31.

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – New bridge over Jackson River open to traffic. Occasional flagger traffic control through June 2019.

(UPDATE) Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 28 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation, paving and sidewalk construction. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 46 to 47, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for pavement repairs, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 50 to 51, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closures for guardrail repairs, May 28 from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Exit 180B, southbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp to Route 11 for guardrail repairs, 10 p.m. May 29 to 7 a.m. May 30. Use exit 180A as detour.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 180 to 191, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repairs, 8 p.m. May 30 to 7 a.m. May 31.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 185 to 188, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, May 29-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 199 to 198, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 9 p.m. May 28 to 5 a.m. May 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway), northbound – Right lane closed between Route 710 (Sterrett Road) and Berky’s Lane for utility work, May 28-31 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 60 (Midland Trail), westbound – Right shoulder closed between I-81 interchange and Route 11 bypass for utility work, May 29-30 from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 60 (29th Street/Beech Avenue, Buena Vista) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming near Rockbridge Avenue intersection, May 27-31 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with a mobile operation. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 717 (Midland Trail) – Mobile lane closures for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike), May 29-31 from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks for paving operations from Route 633 (Alum Springs Road) to Alleghany County line, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through May 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic with occasional flaggers for box culvert and pipe installations between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditching. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing, May 28-June 2 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures for mowing, brush cutting and litter pickup, May 28-June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(UDPATE) Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations. May 29-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 223 to 226, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for sign maintenance, May 28-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UDPATE) Mile marker 230 to 235, northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures as needed for guardrail repair at various locations, 8 p.m. May 29 to 7 a.m. May 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Single lane closures for utility work near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue), May 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Turn lanes onto Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) closed 24/7 through June 5. Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Various roads – Shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. May 29-31 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Swoope area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Verona area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 652 (Wilda Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 3.

Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Road closed through June 5 between Route 641 (Fishersville Road) and Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) for turn lane construction. Follow posted detours.

Route 705 (Scott Christian Road/North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 7.

Route 706 (North Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 705 (Scott Christian Road) to Route 703 (Hewitt Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 31.

Route 707 (Trimbles Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement resurfacing from Route 876 (Glebe School Road) to Route 876 (Cattleman Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 31.

Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road), 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

(NEW) Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), May 27-June 28 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 774 (Broad Run Road) – Alternating lane closures for pipe replacement between Route 773 (Westview School Road) and Route 775 (Craig Shop Road), 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through May 31.

(NEW) Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, May 27-June 28 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. May 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile work zones for grading in Swoope area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 248 to 246, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Country Club Road (Harrisonburg). May 28-June 7 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 33 (Valley Pike), eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures as needed for utility work between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Harrisonburg city limits, May 28-31 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 28 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 722 (Judy Lane) – Road closed May 28-31 between Route 768 (Donovan Drive) and Route 638 (Honeyville Avenue) for railroad crossing maintenance. Follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile shoulder closures for vegetation management, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 31.

Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 14.

Mile maker 283 to 277, southbound – Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 1403 (Walnut Street, Edinburg), 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through June 14.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Old Cross Road) – Right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 11 and Page County line. May 28-29 from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed through June 21 for bridge replacement between Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) and Route 623 (Back Road). Follow posted detours.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

Route 841 (Grover Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 42 (Senedo Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Tuesday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 299 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 28-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 318 to 316, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for sign installation, May 29-31 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Mile marker 324 to 323, southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for on-ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Wardensville Grade) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 612 (Fishel Road) to Route 50 (Northwestern Pike), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) – Mobile alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 522 (Frederick Pike) to Route 715 (Little Mountain Church Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Tuesday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Moose Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) to dead end, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Tuesday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(NEW) Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 28-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through late June.

Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking work from Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Drive) to Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Tuesday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

