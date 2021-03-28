Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for March 29-April 2

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 10 to 30 , eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23. Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23.

(Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 23. Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021.

(Selma-Low Moor Road) Temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in September 2021. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, pothole patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign installation work in area of Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

(Sam Snead Highway) – Southbound right shoulder closures for sign installation work in area of Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures scheduled.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 192 to 193 , northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. *NEW* Mile marker 197 to 200, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 712 overpass bridge, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Augusta County line, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Lee Highway) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Augusta County line, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. *NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(East Midland Trail) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 608 (Stuartsburg Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Route 725 (High Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Brownsburg Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 606 (Raphine Road) and Route 725 (High Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(Old Buena Vista Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridges, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 213 , northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. *UPDATE* Mile marker 219 to 223 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 2.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 2. *UPDATE* Mile marker 224 to 226 , northbound and southbound – Slow roll closure for utility work for up to 15 minutes on Sunday, March 28, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

, northbound and southbound – Slow roll closure for utility work for up to 15 minutes on Sunday, March 28, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 233 to 237 – Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

– Be alert for work vehicles on shoulders due to survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mile marker 234 to 236, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Southbound left lane closure for utility work just south of Statler Boulevard, March 29-April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Commerce Road, Staunton) – Southbound left lane closure for utility work just south of Statler Boulevard, March 29-April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 1.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 647 (Christians Creek Road) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 1. *UPDATE* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control and shoulder closures for sidewalk upgrades between Route 42 (Scene Highway) and Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control and shoulder closures for sidewalk upgrades between Route 42 (Scene Highway) and Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

(Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021. *NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between northern and southern I-81 interchanges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between northern and southern I-81 interchanges, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. *NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound right lane closures for utility work between Route 1512 (Gloucester Road) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through April 9.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Draft Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of South River bridge between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), March 29-April 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Draft Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of South River bridge between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike), March 29-April 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Route 617 (Swisher Road/Round Hill School Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29.

(Swisher Road/Round Hill School Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 29. *UPDATE* Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 23.

(Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 23. Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Possible flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road), weekdays through November 2021.

(Broadhead School Road) – Possible flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road), weekdays through November 2021. *NEW* Route 703 (Hewitt Road) – Closed beginning April 1 for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022.

(Hewitt Road) – Closed beginning April 1 for replacement of Eidson Creek bridge between Route 708 (Eidson Creek Road) and Route 876 (Swoope Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated completion April 2022. Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

(Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021. *NEW* Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Closed to through traffic March 29-April 8 for bridge replacement between Route 626 (Limestone Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road). Follow posted detour.

(Leaport Road) – Closed to through traffic March 29-April 8 for bridge replacement between Route 626 (Limestone Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road). Follow posted detour. Route 842 (Horseshoe Circle) – Flagger traffic control as needed for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and 1 mile south of Route 608, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 249 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 2.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement and soil testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. No weekend work and no ramp closures. Estimated completion April 2. *NEW* Mile marker 249 to 263, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures at various locations for sign-installation work, March 29-April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (High Street, Harrisonburg) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between First Street and Second Street, Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 713 (Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern beginning April 5 for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Possible traffic restrictions March 29-April 2 during preliminary work. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1.

(Meigs Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern beginning April 5 for bridge work between Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) and dead end. Possible traffic restrictions March 29-April 2 during preliminary work. Vehicle width restriction of 12 feet during construction. Estimated completion July 1. Route 793 (Endless Caverns Road) – Occasional lane closures for pipe repairs between Route 11 (Valley Pike) and Route 850 (Hulings Lane), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 2.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 604 (Loop Road) – Closing April 5 for bridge work near eastern intersection with Route 609 (Naked Creek Road). Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 4.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 264 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign maintenance, March 29-April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures along off-ramps for sign maintenance, March 29-April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. *NEW* Mile marker 268 to 267 , southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 29-April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 29-April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mile marker 295 to 296 , northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation work, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mile marker 295 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 601 (Battlefield Road) and Strasburg town limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 601 (Battlefield Road) and Strasburg town limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. *UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Traffic lane shifts due to tree trimming operations between Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) and Page County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 2.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route FR-245 (Fort Bowman Road) – Southbound shoulder closures for sign installation just east of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Fort Bowman Road) – Southbound shoulder closures for sign installation just east of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 306 including Exit 307 off-ramp, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 29-April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, March 29-April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mile marker 308 to 309, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 628 and Route 50 interchanges, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2.

– Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures for sign maintenance between Route 628 and Route 50 interchanges, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 2. Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

(Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in late 2022. *NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Front Royal Pike) – Southbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. *NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures for pipe replacement between Route 608 (Bethel Church Road) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(North Frederick Pike) – Southbound right lane closures for pipe replacement between Route 608 (Bethel Church Road) and Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. *NEW* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures for pavement repairs between Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) and Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road), Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

(Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021. Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. *NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 653 (Kimball Road) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 653 (Kimball Road) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. *NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 612 (Quarry Road) for bridge sweeping, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 612 (Quarry Road) for bridge sweeping, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. *NEW* Route 7 Business (Main Street, Berryville) – Mobile lane closures within Berryville town limits for roadway sweeping, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(Main Street, Berryville) – Mobile lane closures within Berryville town limits for roadway sweeping, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. *NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Brief closures eastbound and westbound for overhead utility work, Sunday (March 28) between 8 a.m. and 12 noon.

(John Mosby Highway) – Brief closures eastbound and westbound for overhead utility work, Sunday (March 28) between 8 a.m. and 12 noon. *NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound left lane closures for pavement patching between Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), Monday from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

(John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound left lane closures for pavement patching between Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) and Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road), Monday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. *NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 638 (Howellsville Road) and Route 7823 (Millwood Road) for bridge sweeping, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(John Mosby Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between Route 638 (Howellsville Road) and Route 7823 (Millwood Road) for bridge sweeping, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. *NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(John Mosby Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. *NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Mobile lane closures within Boyce town limits for roadway sweeping, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(Lord Fairfax Highway) – Mobile lane closures within Boyce town limits for roadway sweeping, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. *NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Warren County line and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 9. No work within Boyce or Berryville town limits.

(Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Warren County line and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 9. No work within Boyce or Berryville town limits. *NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Mobile lane closures within Berryville town limits for roadway sweeping, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(Lord Fairfax Highway) – Mobile lane closures within Berryville town limits for roadway sweeping, Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. *NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 610 (Clifton Road) and Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road), Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 661 (Fairgrounds Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

