Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for June 3-7

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 633 (McKinney Hollow Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 269 (Longdale Furnace Road) and Route 634 (Riverland Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 14.

Route 638 (Natural Well Road) – New bridge over Jackson River open to traffic. Occasional flagger traffic control through June 2019.

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 28 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation, paving and sidewalk construction. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 53 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 186 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 188 to 189, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for overhead sign maintenance, 8 p.m. June 4 to 7 a.m. June 5.

(NEW) Mile marker 188 to 195, northbound – Mobile right lane closures during early morning hours for replacement of pavement markers, June 4-6 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway), northbound – Right lane closures for utility work between I-81 interchange (Timber Ridge area) and Route 837 (Greystone Lane), June 3-6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads –Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with a mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 717 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike), June 3-6 from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 678 (Bullpasture River Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic with occasional flaggers for box culvert and pipe installations between Route 612 (McClung Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement and ditching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 87, eastbound – On-ramp from northbound I-81 narrows during overnight hours for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. June 3 to 7 a.m. June 4.

(NEW) Exit 87, westbound – Right shoulder closure along off-ramp to northbound I-81 for sign installations, June 3-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 2. Mobile right shoulder closures for mowing, brush cutting and litter pickup, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 2.

(NEW) Mile marker 93 to 94, eastbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 98 to 100, eastbound – Alternating shoulder closures for fog-light maintenance, June 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 100 to 99, westbound – Overnight right lane closure for overhead sign maintenance, 8 p.m. June 3 to 7 a.m. June 4.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile left lane closures for mowing, June 3-10 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mobile right shoulder closures for mowing, brush cutting and litter pickup, June 3-10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 220 to 221, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for overhead sign maintenance, 8 p.m. June 2 to 7 a.m. June 3.

(NEW) Exit 221, northbound – Off-ramp to I-64 narrows during overnight hours for guardrail repair, 8 p.m. June 3 to 7 a.m. June 4.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 701 (Howardsville Road) and Route 1403 (Second Street, Jollivue), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 5.

(NEW) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Staunton city limits and Route 1920 (Sutton Road, Verona), June 4-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway) – Single lane closures for utility work near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue), June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 840 (Old Churchville Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 5.

(NEW) Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Mobile shoulder closures for mowing between Waynesboro city limits and Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway), June 3-7 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Shoulder closures and occasional lane closures for soil and rock testing in Churchville and West Augusta areas, June 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Swoope area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 7.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Verona area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 7.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Occasional lane closures for utility work between Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) and Route 935 (Expo Road), June 3-7 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Mobile flagger traffic control for pavement marking between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 652 (Wilda Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 814 (Love Road) and Blue Ridge Parkway for shoulder repairs, June 3-7 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 681 (Mount Hermon Road) – Mobile flagger traffic control between Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, June 3-7 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 705 (Scott Christian Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking between Route 703 (Hewitt Road) and Route 706 (North Mountain Road), June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 744 (Leaport Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) and Route 745 (Mount Pisgah Road), 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 28.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 28.

(UPDATE) Various roads – Mobile work zones for grading in Swoope area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 7.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 248 to 246, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Country Club Road (Harrisonburg), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 7.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for signal maintenance at intersection with Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue/Friedens Church Road), June 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 257 (Dinkel Avenue/Friedens Church Road) – Flagger traffic control for signal maintenance at intersections with Route 11 (Valley Pike) and I-81 ramps, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 28 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through late June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 658 (Kimball Road) – Closed June 3-6 between Route 657 (Lyn-Mar Road) and Route 611 (Kimball Road) for railroad crossing maintenance. Follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 264 to 267, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 14.

(NEW) Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile maker 283 to 277, southbound – Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Main Street, Woodstock) – Flagger traffic control for signal maintenance at intersection with Bowman Avenue, June 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for resurfacing between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 1403 (Walnut Street, Edinburg), 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. through June 14.

(NEW) Route 42 (Reservoir Road, Woodstock) – Flagger traffic control for signal maintenance at intersection with Hisey Avenue, June 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound traffic restricted to single lane for pavement patching between Route 674 (Runaway Lane) and Page County line, June 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement near intersection with Route 725 (Morning Star Road), June 5-6 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 612 (Mill Creek Road) – Road closed for pipe replacement between Route 726 (Hepner Road) and Route 263 (Orkney Grade), June 4-5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use alternate route.

Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed through June 21 for bridge replacement between Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) and Route 623 (Back Road). Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 729 (Garber Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 263 (Orkney Grade) and Route 716 (Graveltown Road), June 6-7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 730 (Caverns Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over I-81, June 3-7 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

(NEW) Route 782 (Apple Tree Lane) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement near intersection with Route 767 (Quicksburg Road), June 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, June 3-7 from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 324 to 323, southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for on-ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 37, northbound and southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Abrams Creek, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(NEW) Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Flagger traffic control for signal maintenance at intersection with Route 644 (Papermill Road), June 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 644 (Papermill Road) – Flagger traffic control for signal maintenance at intersection with Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), June 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Buckmarsh Street) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 611 (Elmington Lane) and Route 1035 (Mosby Road, Berryville), June 3-7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 611 (Summit Point Road) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and West Virginia line, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

(NEW) Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) – Alternating lane closures for sign installations between Frederick County line and West Virginia line, June 5-6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

(UPDATE) Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, June 3-7 from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 3 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, June 3-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 6 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Crooked Run, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through late June.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

