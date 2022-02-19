Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for Feb. 21-25

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 623 (Poor Farm Road) and Highland County line for maintenance of Jackson River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 57 including Exit 55, eastbound and westbound – Exit ramp shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Off- and on-ramp shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Eastbound shoulder and right-turn lane closures between I-81 and Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road) for utility work, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements. Estimated completion in fall 2022.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge-approach repairs at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for survey operations, February 22-31 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound and southbound shoulder closures for sign work approaching Route 250 interchange, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 3.

*NEW* Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 795 (Entry School Road) for inspection of railroad bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for survey operations, February 22-31 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 241 to 249, northbound – Be alert for work vehicles near shoulders for survey operations, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street, Broadway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 42 (North Main Street) and Holly Hill Street, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Southbound shoulder closure just north of Grottoes town limits for utility work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 1982 (Mill Creek Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Big Oak Lane and the Luray town limits, February 21-March 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

*NEW* Mile marker 297 to 295, southbound – Be alert for work vehicles near shoulders for survey operations, Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 near Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through February 25.

*UPDATE* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over I-81 near Winchester city limits, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through February 25.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 678 (Burnt Church Road) and Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 17.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 600 (Back Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 753 (Rosenberger Lane) and Route 743 (Flint Ridge Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 17.

Route 1315 (Oak Side Lane) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) and Route 1316 (Redwood Lane), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through February 24.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single-lane closures between Route 638 (Howellsville Road) and Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) for maintenance of Shenandoah River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.