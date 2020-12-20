Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for Dec. 21-Jan. 2

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 9 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 683 (Callaghan Circle) and Route 719 (Bellegray Lane) for maintenance of Ogle Creek bridge, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 1.

Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Temporary signals control traffic 24/7 between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) during bridge replacement at Karnes Creek. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound single-lane closures for utility work between Route 11 bypass interchange and Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 31. No lane closures on holidays.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree removal, pavement patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (Spruce Street) – Shoulder closures for utility work near intersection with Route 621 (Airport Terrace Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 637 (Maple Sugar Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work about 1.1 mile south of Route 640 (Blue Grass Valley Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 30.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Flagger traffic control for pipe cleaning, tree removal, pavement patching, ditch work and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 219 to 220, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 23.

*NEW* Exit 221, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures along ramp to I-64 for bridge inspections, Monday and Tuesday nights (December 21-22) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 223 to 222, southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway and Augusta Woods Drive, Sunday through Tuesday nights (December 20-22) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1409 (Mitchell Lane) for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 14.

*NEW* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) –Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 722 (Vinegar Hill Road) and Route 801 (Hangers Mill Road), December 21-January 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Traffic diversion in place for Bell Creek bridge replacement between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road). Detour uses temporary bridge and portion of Route 732. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) for maintenance to South River bridge, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 25.

*NEW* Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Lane closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1921 (Adams Lane) for utility work, December 21-25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 616 (Humbert Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 26.

Route 634 (Patton Farm Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and Route 639 (Wayne Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through February 25.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 1404 (Sunset Boulevard) and Route F217 (frontage road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 24.

Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Traffic pattern change for Bell Creek bridge replacement near intersection with Route 250 (Churchville Avenue). Part of Route 732 serves as detour for Route 250 traffic. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

Route 792 (Indian Mound Road) – Temporary lane closures for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 790 (West Amber Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through December 23.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Moscow, Fishersville and Mint Spring areas for mowing, pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays (except holidays) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through January 31.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing in median, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 23.

*NEW* Exit 245, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along off-ramp to Route 253 (Port Republic Road), December 28-January 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 249, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Route 720 overpass, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday (December 21-22).

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 808 (Big Spring Drive) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), December 21-January 1 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures for sign work near intersection with Route 721 (Fellowship Road), December 28-January 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Alternating eastbound lane closures for maintenance of I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday (December 21-22).

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections at various locations between Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) and Route 981 (Rockingham Pike), Monday through Wednesday nights (December 21-24) from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections at intersections with Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), Monday through Wednesday nights (December 21-24) from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Overnight alternating lane closures for traffic signal inspections at intersections with Blue and Gold Drive, Spotswood Avenue and Shenandoah Avenue, Monday through Wednesday nights (December 21-24) from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 801 (Holsinger Road – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 42 (Timber Way) and Route 800 (American Legion Drive), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 22.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Shoulder closures for sign work between eastern and western intersections with Route 211 Business at Luray, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 23.

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 280 to 281, northbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, December 21-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 285 to 284, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installation, December 21-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 633 (Red Bud Road) and Frederick County line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Coal Mine Road) – Road closed just east of Route 606 (Moores Ford Road) for Cedar Creek bridge replacement at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Alternating lane closures for utility work between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia line, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Overnight lane closures or lane shifts as needed between Route 647 (Aylor Road) and Route 641 (Double Church Road). Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are part of roadway reconstruction project with completion in late 2022.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound left lane closures near intersection with Route 645 (Airport Road) for pipe, curb and gutter installation, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 623 (Fromans Road) – Closed for bridge replacement at Cedar Creek just west of Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) at Shenandoah County line. Follow posted detour. Estimated project completion June 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 641 (Double Church Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1450 (Driftwood Drive) and Route 1049 (Buckingham Drive), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic restrictions are for utility work and roadway reconstruction through November 2021.

*UPDATE* Route 1085 (Stickley Drive) – Closed just south of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) for utility work and roadway reconstruction. Detour using Route 1012 (Town Run Lane). Road scheduled to reopen Monday, December 21.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday (except holidays) during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

