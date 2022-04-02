Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for April 4-8

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 7 to 2, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving, April 4-May 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 24 to 35, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures at various locations for bridge maintenance, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 687 (Jackson River Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Jackson River bridge between Route 680 (Clearwater Drive) and Route 642 (Mount Pleasant Drive), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pothole patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 196 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 4-8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Northbound on and off-ramp closures Sunday and Monday nights (April 3-4) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road work and barrier installation. Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Augusta County line, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 702 (Quarry Lane) and Route 608 (Forge Road), Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures for tree removal operations between I-81 ramps and Alpine Drive, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 60 (West Midland Trail) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Lexington city limits and Bones Place, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 640 (Edgars Way) – Closed to through traffic between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail). Closure is for bridge work at Whistle Creek. Motorists can access properties by approaching from either side of the work zone. Estimated April 15.

*NEW* Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 60 (East Midland Trail) and Route 608 (Forge Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 667 (Dabneys Road) and Rockbridge County line, 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 929 (Annex Road) and I-81 interchange south of Staunton, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

Route 646 (Fadley Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 696 (Stonewall Road) and Route 749 (Burkes Mill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

Route 690 (Summit Church Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 698 (Wise Hollow Road/Summit Church Road) and Route 696 (Coffman Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work between Route 697 (Griner Road) and Route 694 (Chestnut Ridge Road), 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 7.

Route 731 (Natural Chimneys Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 607 (Moscow Loop) and Route 754 (Badger Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

Route 747 (Mossy Creek Road) – Closed through April 14 just south of Rockingham County line for small bridge replacements. Follow posted detour.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning and drainage work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 18.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 242 to 245, northbound – Survey work Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work takes outside roadway, but be alert for vehicles along shoulders.

*NEW* Mile marker 262 to 241, southbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures between I-81 and Martin Luther King Jr. Way for maintenance of bridge decks over railway, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road) and Lonesome Lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (East Point Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Page County line for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 639 (Nicholson Road) – Closed April 4-5 for railroad crossing repairs between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 650 (Model Road). Follow posted detour.

Route 642 (Captain Yancey Road) – Shoulder closures for tree-trimming operations between Route 340 (East Side Highway) and Route 649 (Island Road Road), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through April 4.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

*NEW* Route 989 (Valley Branch Road) – Closed to through traffic April 11-29 between Route 989 (Scholars Road) and Route 846 (Western View Road) for replacement of bridge Pleasant Run tributary. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning and drainage work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 293, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for cleanup operations, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 264, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 299 to 296, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 641 (Locust Grove Road) and Strasburg town limits, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning and drainage work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 311 to 316 including exit 313 off-ramps, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 313 to 318, northbound and southbound – Brief closures (15 minutes of less) for utility work, Sunday (April 3) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Brief closures of on-ramp to I-81 southbound for utility work, Sunday (April 3) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, April 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Eastbound shoulder closures for sign maintenance from the Winchester city limits to Route 522 (Front Royal Pike), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Brief closures of on-ramp to I-81 northbound for utility work, Sunday (April 3) between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Periodic southbound closures (about 15 minutes each) just south of Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road) for installation of bridge beams, April 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Throughout project, southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 622 (Cedar Creek Grade) – Alternating lane closures at Route 37 interchange for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), April 4-7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and April 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 628 (Middle Road) – Alternating lane closures at Route 37 interchange for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) – Closed through May 2 between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and about 300 feet south of Route 277 for roadway reconstruction. Detour in place. Work is part of roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane) and Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning and drainage work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 4 to 9 including Exit 6 off-ramps, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 8.

Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge cleaning and drainage work, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 661 (Fairground Road) and Clarke County line, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

