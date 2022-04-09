Staunton District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for April 11-15

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 7 to 2, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 6.

*NEW* Mile marker 14, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along the off-ramp, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 18, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for sign inspection, from 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 20 to 22, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for Karnes Creek bridge painting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 25 to 23, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 60 and Route 220, April 11-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 25 to 26, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for painting of bridges over Sioux Street and Commercial Avenue, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 – Overnight northbound mobile lane closures for sign inspection work between Verge Street and Route 60 Business, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of traffic signals between Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) and Route 1312 (Karnes Road), 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, asphalt patching, pothole patching and brush cutting. Street sweeping with mobile operations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 206, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 178 to 181, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for inspection of Route 690 bridge, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (April 10-11).

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 182, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 196 to 195, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Northbound and southbound ramp shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagging operations for paving operations between Route 739 (Fox Hunt Road) and Route 684 (Tinkerville Road), Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 732 (Rick Mast Loop) and Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 60 (West Midland Trail) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Lexington city limits and Bones Place, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 251 (Collierstown Road) – Alternating lane closures for utility and permit work between Route 764 (Possum Hollow Road) and Route 842 (Edgewood Drive), Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Lane closures possible in area of I-81 ramps during daytime or overnight hours. Traffic restrictions are due to interchange improvements with estimated completion in fall 2022.

Route 640 (Edgars Way) – Closed to through traffic between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail). Closure is for bridge work at Whistle Creek. Motorists can access properties by approaching from either side of the work zone. Estimated April 15.

Route 699 (Wesley Chapel Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 60 (East Midland Trail) and Route 608 (Forge Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, ditch work, and adding stone to unpaved roads. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 227, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Middle River, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Richmond Avenue, Staunton) – Lane closures as needed, especially during overnight hours, for intersection improvements at Statler Boulevard. Estimated completion June 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 28.

Route 747 (Mossy Creek Road) – Closed through April 14 just south of Rockingham County line for small bridge replacements. Follow posted detour.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 263, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 237, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, April 11-29 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 241 to 238, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 262 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for drainage work, April 11-29 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) – Flagging operations for bridge inspection work between Route 1506 (East C Street) and Route 617 (Spar Mine Road), Wednesday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 42 Business (Main Street, Dayton) – Flagging and pilot-truck traffic control between Route 257 (Mason Street) and Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) for paving operations, April 13-22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 211 (New Market Road) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 42 (Main Street, Timberville) and Shenandoah County line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

Route 280 (Stone Spring Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagging operations for inspection of Naked Creek bridge at Page County line, Wednesday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Mobile flagging operations for pavement patching between Route 754 (Rocky Bar Road) and Lonesome Lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) and Route 843 (Cemetery Road), April 11-25 from 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 641 (White Rose Road) – Shoulder closures for tree trimming between Route 649 (Island Ford Road) and Route 648 (Dave Berry Road), April 11-25 from 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m.

Route 644 (Resort Drive) – Overnight mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 646 (Bloomer Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 672 (Pineville Road) – Shoulder closures for brush removal between Route 253 (Port Republic Road) and Route 708 (Goods Mill Road), April 11-25 from 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

*NEW* Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) – Shoulder closures for brush removal between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 657 (Longley Road), April 11-25 from 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 989 (Valley Branch Road) – Closed to through traffic April 11-29 between Route 989 (Scholars Road) and Route 846 (Western View Road) for replacement of bridge Pleasant Run tributary. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagging operations for inspection of Naked Creek bridge at Rockingham County line, Wednesday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagging operations for inspection of bridge over Compton Creek between Route 662 (Compton Hollow Road) and Route 686 (Smeltzers Road), Monday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagging operations for inspection of Overall Run bridge at Warren County line, Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 718 (Hinton Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 340 for bridge work, April 11-May 5. Follow posted detour.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 273 to 272, southbound – Overnight lane closures for Mill Creek bridge maintenance, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 293, southbound – Overnight right lane closure for cleanup operations, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 299, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Mile marker 299 to 296, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Mobile lane closures for a bridge inspection just south of Mount Jackson, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 317 to 319, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Winchester city limits and Clarke County line, Sunday and Monday nights (April 10-11) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Right shoulder closures for tree trimming operations from just south of Route 838 (McCanns Road) to Route 672 (Brucetown Road/Hopewell Road), Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 642 (Tasker Road) and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and Route 37, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single-lane closures between Route 654 (Poorhouse Road) and West Virginia state line for safety enhancement project. Work zone active during daytime and nighttime hours. On four-lane portion of roadway, no eastbound lane closures from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and no westbound lane closures from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) and West Virginia state line, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Both shoulders closed 24/7 between I-81 ramps and Route 1075 (Nottoway Drive) for roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 777 (Royal Avenue) and Clarke County line, Friday through Sunday nights (April 8-11) from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound traffic uses median crossovers between Route 644 and Route 1054 (Clydesdale Drive) to share northbound Opequon Creek bridge. Northbound and southbound traffic limited to one lane. Work zone is for bridge replacement with completion scheduled for September 2022.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for road and utility work between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) – Closed through May 2 between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and about 300 feet south of Route 277 for roadway reconstruction. Detour in place. Work is part of roadway and utility reconstruction project with completion in November 2022.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for roadway and utility work, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight eastbound and westbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Frederick County line and Fauquier County line from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday morning.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Route 522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Boyce town limits from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Tuesday morning.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight northbound and southbound mobile lane closures for vegetation control between Berryville town limits and West Virginia State line, Monday and Tuesday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 5 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 15.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.

Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound flagging operations for bridge inspection just north of the Page County line, Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

